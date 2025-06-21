Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj with 88.16m throw continues at top position
Neeraj Chopra, after finally breaking the much-awaited 90m mark in Doha, will be looking to better his numbers in Paris today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: The 2025 season of the Diamond League will continue in Paris on Saturday, June 21, with India’s Neeraj Chopra in action at the men’s javelin throw event, which will feature a high-quality eight-man field including five athletes who have thrown over 90 metres.
Leading the charge is India’s Olympic and World silver medallist Neeraj Chopra, who recently breached the elusive 90m mark for the first time with a 90.23m effort at the Doha Diamond League on May 16. However, he was narrowly beaten there by Germany’s Julian Weber, who threw 91.06m. Weber also edged out Chopra again at the Janusz Kusoci?"ski Memorial meet in Poland on May 23, though both underperformed in tough conditions.
Two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada has also consistently been in the mix, finishing third in both those recent competitions. Rounding out the elite 90m club are Julius Yego (Kenya, 2015 world champion) and Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago, 2012 Olympic champion), both of whom peaked earlier in their careers.
The field also includes Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), and local hope Rémi Rougetet (France). Paris will mark Chopra’s return to the city after eight years, as he aims to top the podium in what promises to be one of the most competitive javelin fields of the season.
Paris Diamond League 2025: Live Streaming Details
What time is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Paris Diamond League 2025?
The men’s javelin throw event featuring India’s Neeraj Chopra is scheduled to begin at 1:12 AM IST on Saturday, June 21.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Paris Diamond League 2025 in India?
The live telecast of the Paris Diamond League 2025 will not be available on any TV channel in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Paris Diamond League 2025 in India?
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Paris Diamond League 2025 on the official Wanda Diamond League Facebook and YouTube pages.
1:48 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Another invaild attempt from Neeraj
Neeraj Chopra's fourth attempt is also invalid.
1:44 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Two playes eliminated
Remi Rougetet and Andrian Mardare are eliminated as only six players will now take next two attemts.
Remaining athletes:
Remaining athletes:
Neeraj Chopra (India)
Luiz Maurício da Silva (Brazil)
Anderson Peters (Grenada)
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)
Julian Weber (Germany)
Julius Yego (Kenya)
1:42 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Silva jumps up
Luiz Maurício da Silva of Brazil records 86.62m throw in his third attempt and replced Walcott from thrid position.
1:42 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Rankings after round 3
1:40 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Welcott, Weber drops
Both Julain Weber and Welcott failed to improve thier best as Neeraj continues to lead the event in Paris.
1:36 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Neeraj's third attempt
Neeraj Chopra's thrid attempt is deemed invalid which means his best is still 88.16m.
1:35 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Peters continues to better
Anderson Peter records 80.29m throw in his thriod attempt best so far for him but he is still at number four spot.
1:31 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Walcott improves
Keshorn Walcott records 81.66m throw in his second attempt to cement his position at number three spot for time being.
1:31 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Rankings after round 2
1:27 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Weber still second
Julian Weber records 86.20m throw in his second attempt, which means Neeraj is safe at number one spot for time being.
1:26 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Neeraj stumbles
Neeraj after a brilliant first throw records just 85.10 in his second attempt.
1:25 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Anderson improves
Anderson Peters records a better throw in his second attempt with 80.25m throw but he could only move upto number four spot.
1:22 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Neeraj leads after first attempt
After all first attempts are done, Neeraj Chopra leads with his 88.16m throw, followed closely by Julian Weber with 87.88m throw and Keshorn Walcott with his 80.94m throw.
1:17 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Walcott on third spot
Keshorn Walcott with his 80.94m throw is currently at number 3 spot in first attempt.
1:16 AM
Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Weber falls little short
Julain Weber starts strong but fell a little short of Neeraj's throw with his 87.88m throw.
