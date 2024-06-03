Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Pics of KKR's Venkatesh Iyer getting married to Shruti Raghunathan go viral

Pics of KKR's Venkatesh Iyer getting married to Shruti Raghunathan go viral

Venkatesh Iyer, the star batter for the Kolkata Knight Riders tied the knot with his girlfriend Shruti Raghunathan on Sunday. The couple got engaged in November last year

Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during Vivo Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi (Photo: PTI)
Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the midst of all the excitement around the T20 World Cup 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer stunned his fans with his wedding announcement. In a private ceremony, the batting sensation wed Shruti Raghunathan, his longtime girlfriend. 
In November 2023, the couple got engaged and finally married in front of their respective families and friends. Photos and videos from the magnificent wedding are presently going viral via social media, getting love from cricket fans across the globe. Congratulations and wishes have been pouring in from the cricket lovers around the world.

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer: Journey to Cricket 

Iyer had an astonishing outing with the bat in IPL 2024 as he played a key part in KKR's title win. In 14 matches, Iyer scored 370 runs, at a strike rate of 158.80. He additionally smashed four half-centuries and registered his highest score of 70 in IPL 2024. 
Apart from this, Iyer's grand half-century assisted KKR with posting an easy victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit clash and securing their third IPL title. 
In the final match, in a season dominated from beginning to end, KKR's bowling unit was inch-perfect leaving Sunrisers in total trouble while bowling them out for a pitiful 113 in 18.3 overs. It was the tournament’s lowest summit clash score. Iyer (52*), a forgotten India all-rounder, then, at that point, assisted KKR with finishing the formalities in 10.3 overs.

Who is Shruti Raghunathan?

As per the reports, Raghunathan serves as a Merchandise Planner in Bengaluru at Lifestyle International Private Limited. She pursued her BCom degree from PSG College of Arts and Science, and has a Master’s degree in Fashion Management from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Netizens reaction to KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer getting married to Shruti Raghunathan

    • KKR took it to X (formerly Twitter) and wished the all-rounder on this special day by saying that, "Congratulations Venkatesh & Shruti, you're winning in life".      
    • One fan wrote, “Congratulations to Venkatesh Iyer and Shruti Raghunathan on their new journey together! Wishing you a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments".       
    • Another fan said, “Venkatesh Iyer and Shruti Raghunathan tie the knot, Wishing them a very happy married life”.      
    • “Happy married life #VenkateshIyer brother,” another fan commented.

Also Read

IPL 2024 final: KKR vs SRH Playing 11, streaming and telecast details

IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: KKR vs SRH Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG Playing 11 - Shamar Joseph find place in Lucknow's XI

IPL 2024 KKR vs RR Playing 11- Aswhin and Buttler back for Rajasthan

IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH Highlights: Rana rises to the ocassion in thrilling win

Indian men's hockey team suffers 1-3 loss to Britain in FIH Pro League

Delhi joins Chennai, Singapore in race to host chess World Championship

French Open 2024: Sabalenka and Medvedev advance amid rain disruptions

Treesa-Gayatri upset World No. 2 Baek-Lee; Sindhu goes down to Marin

French Open introduces head-cams for chair umpires to improve TV experience

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Kolkata Knight RidersIPLCricket

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story