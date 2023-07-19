Home / Sports / Other Sports News / PV Sindhu slips to world no. 17, her lowest ranking in over a decade

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu slips five positions to world no. 17 in the BWF ranking released on Tuesday.

PV Sindhu is returning after a lengthy five-month injury hiatus as she fractured her ankle during a title-winning run during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Sindhu couldn't find her form after the comeback and faced difficulties in maintaining a winning streak.

The double Olympic medallist has 49,480 points in 14 tournaments, which took her to the 17th position. The last time she ranked this low was in January 2023. She maintained her top 10 positions in 2016, she even reached her career-best number 2 in April 2016.

Sindhu is a double Olympic medallist, and won a gold medal at the commonwealth games in Birmingham in 2022, where she injured herself.

The Indian star made her comeback this year and participated in the Malaysia Open and Indian Open, unfortunately, she was eliminated in the first round in both competitions.

The Hyderabad shuttler was part of India's Bronze medal-winning squad at the 2023 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship in Doha in February. She was even finding difficulties in her BWF world tour as well.

Sindhu may hope that she finds her form back soon before the end of Olympic qualification in April next year. She has been practising under the guidance of her Malaysian coach Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, a former all England champion. She is now in Korea for a Super 500 tournament.

Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth maintained their 12th and 20th positions, respectively. While key shuttler Saina Nehwal slumped five places to number 36.

The good news is India’s Men's double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are still the country’s best-placed shuttlers at World Number 3.

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

