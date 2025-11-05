Sabalenka-Kyrgios set for Battle of Sexes; know full history of the event

ALSO READ: SC may exempt online sports events from gaming ban; next hearing on Nov 26 The world of tennis is set to revisit history as women’s World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ exhibition match in Dubai on December 28, organisers announced on Tuesday. The clash is a modern revival of the iconic 1973 showdown between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, a landmark moment that reshaped tennis and advanced gender equality in sport.

What is the Battle of the Sexes in tennis?

The “Battle of the Sexes” in tennis refers to exhibition matches played between top male and female players to test the long-debated question of whether women could compete with men at a high level in the sport.

The most famous Battle of the Sexes took place on September 20, 1973, when Billie Jean King, one of the leading women’s players of the time, defeated former men’s champion Bobby Riggs in straight sets at the Houston Astrodome in front of over 30,000 spectators and a worldwide TV audience. How did the first Battle of the Sexes concept materialise? The concept of the “Battle of the Sexes” in tennis took shape in the early 1970s, against the backdrop of a growing movement for gender equality in sports and society. During this period, women players, led by Billie Jean King, were fighting for fair treatment, equal prize money, and respect in professional tennis. In 1973, King helped establish the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), a pivotal step toward uniting female players and demanding equality.

Around the same time, former men’s World No. 1 Bobby Riggs, then 55 and long retired, publicly claimed that even in his old age, he could easily defeat the top women players because, in his view, women’s tennis was inferior. His comments sparked massive media attention and public debate. Riggs first proved his point by defeating Australia’s Margaret Court in May 1973, but later that year, King accepted his challenge to defend women’s tennis. What happened in the 1973 Battle of the Sexes match? The “Battle of the Sexes” match, played on September 20, 1973, at the Houston Astrodome in Texas, became one of the most iconic events in sports history. The match featured Billie Jean King, then 29 years old and one of the world’s top female players, against Bobby Riggs, a 55-year-old former Wimbledon and US Open champion who had become a self-styled showman. Riggs had earlier defeated Australia’s Margaret Court in a similar type of match, which he dubbed the “Mother’s Day Massacre,” and declared that women’s tennis was far inferior to men’s. His claims ignited public debate and gave rise to one of the most anticipated exhibition matches ever.

The atmosphere at the Astrodome was electric. Over 30,000 spectators filled the stadium — a record crowd for a tennis event at the time — while an estimated 90 million people watched the live broadcast worldwide. The event had all the theatrics of a prizefight: King entered the court carried on a golden litter by male bodybuilders dressed as ancient servants, while Riggs arrived in a rickshaw pulled by models. When play began, King approached the match with serious intent, knowing it represented far more than just tennis. She played a tactical and patient game, forcing Riggs to run and make errors. Riggs, known for his drop shots and psychological tactics, struggled to match King’s speed and consistency. King took control early and maintained her dominance throughout, eventually defeating Riggs 6–4, 6–3, 6–3 in straight sets.

Players’ reactions after the Battle of the Sexes (1973) match After the “Battle of the Sexes” match on September 20, 1973, both Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs reacted in ways that reflected the broader impact of the event — one of empowerment, humility, and mutual respect. Billie Jean King’s reaction was a mix of relief, pride, and purpose. She had gone into the match under enormous pressure, knowing that a loss could set back the women’s movement and reinforce stereotypes about female athletes. After defeating Riggs, King said she felt she was playing “for all women everywhere.” In post-match interviews, she emphasised that the win was bigger than tennis — it was about changing attitudes toward women in sports and society. King later recalled that she wanted to “change the hearts and minds of people” and prove that women deserved equal respect and opportunities.

Bobby Riggs, meanwhile, accepted defeat gracefully. Despite his pre-match bravado and controversial remarks, he congratulated King and acknowledged that she played a superior game. Riggs later admitted that he had underestimated her fitness and focus, saying she was “too good” that night. Over time, Riggs maintained a friendly relationship with King, and the two often appeared together in interviews and public events. King herself said she always respected Riggs for helping bring attention to the women’s game — even if unintentionally. The match was also reimagined on the silver screen The iconic 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs was later reimagined on the silver screen in the 2017 biographical sports drama film Battle of the Sexes.

Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the film starred Emma Stone as Billie Jean King and Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs. It recreated not just the famous tennis match but also the social and emotional context surrounding it — highlighting King’s fight for gender equality, her leadership in founding the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), and her personal struggles as she navigated fame and identity. The movie received critical acclaim for its performances, authenticity, and portrayal of the early feminist movement in sports. Emma Stone’s performance as King earned her nominations at major award ceremonies, including the Golden Globes. Beyond its cinematic value, the film introduced a new generation to the significance of the 1973 event.

Other tennis matches on the lines of the Battle of the Sexes Several other tennis matches have been played over the years in the spirit of the “Battle of the Sexes” — pitting male and female players against each other, either as exhibitions or for charity. While none reached the cultural magnitude of the 1973 Billie Jean King vs Bobby Riggs clash, a few stand out for their entertainment and social impact. Here are some notable examples: Margaret Court vs Bobby Riggs (1973) Before the famous Billie Jean King match, Bobby Riggs first faced Margaret Court, then the top-ranked woman in the world, on May 13, 1973, in what became known as the “Mother’s Day Massacre.” Riggs easily defeated Court 6–2, 6–1, using his spin and trick shots to expose her nerves. The result motivated King to accept Riggs’ challenge later that year — leading to the iconic rematch that defined history.

Martina Navratilova vs Jimmy Connors (1992) In a high-profile exhibition dubbed “The Battle of Champions,” Martina Navratilova took on Jimmy Connors on September 25, 1992, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The match had modified rules — Navratilova was allowed to serve into the doubles court, while Connors was limited to one serve per point. Despite a competitive start, Connors won 7–5, 6–2, before a crowd of nearly 15,000 spectators. Karsten Braasch vs Serena and Venus Williams (1998) At the 1998 Australian Open, German player Karsten Braasch, then ranked around No. 200 in the ATP rankings, took up a light-hearted challenge from the Williams sisters, who claimed they could beat a man ranked outside the top 200. Braasch, after warming up with a round of golf and a few beers, defeated both — 6–1 vs Serena and 6–2 vs Venus — in back-to-back one-set matches. It was an informal exhibition, but it showed the physical differences between men’s and women’s tennis while remaining a fun and friendly encounter.

Andy Murray vs Serena Williams (Proposed 2019) Although it never materialised, a Serena Williams vs Andy Murray exhibition was heavily discussed in 2019 after Murray expressed admiration for Serena’s career. Both players publicly joked about facing off, sparking widespread fan excitement over a potential modern “Battle of the Sexes.” However, scheduling and competitive priorities prevented the match from taking place. Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios (Upcoming 2025) Rules for the Sabalenka vs Kyrgios Battle of the Sexes Match Court Dimensions Adjustment: In the latest revival of the concept, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is set to face Australian star Nick Kyrgios in a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ exhibition match in Dubai on December 28, 2025. The two players, known for their flamboyant nature on the tennis court, are expected to entertain the crowd and pay a proper tribute to the iconic 1973 clash.