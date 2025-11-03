When Mandira Bedi gave up her endorsement fee to keep women's cricket alive

On Sunday, November 2, India's women’s cricket team scripted history by lifting their maiden World Cup. While the nation basks in the team's glory, few remember the years when its goal was survival. Long before packed stadiums, TV deals, and equal pay debates, the women in blue were fighting just to be seen. Money was scarce, facilities were poor, and sometimes, even a decent place to sleep while on tours was a luxury.

In those early years, Indian women cricketers often stayed in the homes of NRI families during foreign tours because the cricket board (before the BCCI took over) couldn’t afford proper accommodation. Players travelled in general train compartments, shared bats, and received no match fees. Yet, they played for love of the game and the dream of one day standing shoulder to shoulder with the men’s team.

During the early 2000s, the team struggled to even get a sponsor. Then a young woman sports presenter stepped in, driven by her passion for cricket, and helped sustain women's cricket in some of the most testing times. The woman was actor Mandira Bedi, better known for her stint as a sports broadcaster. How Mandira Bedi helped women's cricket survive According to The Bridge, Bedi, being one of the first women anchors in the sport's broadcasting world, helped secure the much-needed funds for the team. In the early 2000s, when Mamatha Maben and Mithali Raj led the Indian women's side, sponsors were lining up for men's cricket. However, the women's team had little to no financial backing. Seeing their potential and determination, Mandira stepped in.

Between 2003 and 2005, while serving as the brand ambassador of jewellery brand Asmi, Bedi convinced the brand to sponsor the Indian women's team for an ODI series against the West Indies in February 2004, the report said. Moreover, Bedi even gave up her own endorsement fee for the cause. She told The Telegraph, "The money I would have taken for my endorsement will go towards the cricket sponsorship." The funds Bedi helped the Women's Cricket Association of India (WCAI) with were later used the money to arrange air tickets for the team's tour of England.