Home / Sports / Other Sports News / A win, a new home: Djokovic marks Greece's tennis comeback with win

A win, a new home: Djokovic marks Greece's tennis comeback with win

Both players held their serve under pressure in the first set until Djokovic edged out the tiebreaker.

Novak Djokovic, Novak
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, pretends to play the violin after defeating Zachary Svajda, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in New York.(Photo: PTI)
AP Athens
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Novak Djokovic battled through a tough opening set before pulling away to defeat Chile's Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (3), 6-1 at the Hellenic Championship, the first top-tier tournament held in Greece in more than 30 years.

Both players held their serve under pressure in the first set until Djokovic edged out the tiebreaker. The momentum shifted in the second set, where the top seed broke Tabilo twice and completed the match in just over 90 minutes.

Djokovic's win secured him a spot in the quarterfinals at the ATP 250 event, as elite-level tennis returned to Greece for the first time since 1994. The Telekom Center crowd in Athens offered constant support for the 38-year-old Serb, who moved with his family to Athens earlier this year. 

It feels really like home playing in Athens, Djokovic said in an on-court interview. More than recognition for my tennis achievements, I felt that people here approached me in a friendly and humane way, and that touched my heart.

Djokovic had lost his past two encounters with the 28-year-old Tabilo and told the crowd: I'm thrilled to get through tonight. I played against Tabilo and I've never won against him, so I was more under tension before the match than I would be before some others.

Djokovic was brought to tears while watching a tribute video for Croatian tennis great Nikola Pilic, who died earlier this year. Djokovic had trained at Pilic's academy as a teenager.

He was more than just a mentor and a coach to me, Djokovic told the crowd. He was part of my family to me and my brothers. He helped so much. I definitely wouldn't be here without him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

When Mandira Bedi gave up her endorsement fee to keep women's cricket alive

Do mega-sporting events pay off? Here's the economic reality behind them

Rohan Bopanna announces retirement, vows to give back to Indian tennis

FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa, Arjun, Gukesh key for India's success

Hockey player Manuel Frederick, Kerala's 1st Olympic medallist, dies at 78

Topics :Novak DjokovicTennis News

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story