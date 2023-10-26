Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Their unwavering drive to excel truly inspirational: PM Modi hails athletes

Their unwavering drive to excel truly inspirational: PM Modi hails athletes

PM Modi took to X to congratulate Asian Para Games medalists for their stunning displays of talent

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his happiness after the Indian athletes bagged "an unprecedented" 73 medals at the ongoing Asian Para Games setting a new benchmark for medal tally | File image | Photo: X @ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his happiness after the Indian athletes bagged "an unprecedented" 73 medals at the ongoing Asian Para Games setting a new benchmark for medal tally.

PM Modi took to X to congratulate Asian Para Games medalists for their stunning displays of talent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his happiness after the Indian athletes bagged "an unprecedented" 73 medals at the ongoing Asian Para Games setting a new benchmark for medal tally.

PM Modi took to X to congratulate Asian Para Games medalists for their stunning displays of talent.

Prime Minister said para-athletes' victory filled every Indian heart with "immense joy" and described Indian players' commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive to excel are truly inspirational.

"A monumental achievement at the Asian Para Games, with India bagging an unprecedented 73 medals and still going strong, breaking our previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018 Asian Para Games! This momentous occasion embodies the unyielding determination of our athletes. A roaring ovation for our exceptional para-athletes who have etched their names in history, filling every Indian heart with immense joy. Their commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive to excel are truly inspirational! May this landmark accomplishment serve as a guiding light, inspiring future generations," PM Modi wrote on X.

India para-athletes on Thursday created history as it registered its highest-ever gold medal tally at the Asian Para Games after earning the 16th gold.

India topped their 2018 Asian Para Games medal tally of 72 at the ongoing edition in Hangzhou, China. So far in the game India bagged 73 medals in the ongoing edition.

This time India has sent 303 athletes - 191 men and 112 women - to the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games which is the largest contingent to the continental event.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asian Games 2023: Maiden 100-medal haul for India; check winners' full list

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

Asian Games Highlights, Day 5: Gold in Shooting, IND 5th in medals tally

Kush Maini joins young driver development programme of Alpine F1 team

Pacer Brydon Carse replaces injured Topley in England squad, says ICC

Para Asian Games: Ankur Dhama secures gold in men's 5,000 m T11 event

India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets to record straight 5th win in World Cup

Cricketer Shubman Gill becomes fastest player to score 2000 runs in ODIs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiAsian Para Gamesathletes

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story