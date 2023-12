Indian teenage chess prodigy Nihal Sarin on Friday, December 29, joined the long list of complainants at the World Chess Federation (FIDE) World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship 2023 held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Sarin complained about the way his drug tests were conducted after the end of the competition.

In a flurry of tweets, Sarin said that he had to give his urine sample thrice as the first two samples were termed too diluted for the liking of FIDE officials.