Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Top Indian paddlers all set to take part in UTT National Ranking TT

Top Indian paddlers all set to take part in UTT National Ranking TT

With the top-ranked Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra missing the tournament, the stage is open for the likes of Diya Chitale to shine again

Table Tennis
Table Tennis
Press Trust of India Margao
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's top paddlers including Manav Thakkar, G Sathiyan, Ahyika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee will be in action in the season's second UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships beginning here on Friday.

In the senior men's side, the top-seeded Manav, fresh from a stellar performance at the Astana Asian Championships, will lead the charge alongside Sathiyan (PSPB) and Manush Shah (RBI).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai have decided to skip the event.

In the women's section, Ayhika and Sutirtha, who created history by winning a women's doubles medal and contributed to India's bronze-medal finish in team events of the Asian Championships, will look to extend their winning streak.

With the top-ranked Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra missing the tournament, the stage is open for the likes of Diya Chitale to shine again.

The tournament will also feature competitions in U-19, U-17, U-15 and U-13 categories.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Women's T20 WC 2024: Why did Indian women's cricket team fail in UAE?

New Delhi to host first-ever Kho Kho World Cup in January next year

PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

PKL 2024: Telugu Titans full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

Messi equals Ronaldo's record, check full list of most int'l hattricks

Topics :sports

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story