Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Trent Boult a great servant of New Zealand and world cricket: Williamson

Trent Boult a great servant of New Zealand and world cricket: Williamson

Boult played his last game in T20 World Cup for New Zealand on Monday, returning with figures of 4-0-14-2 against Papua New Guinea in their seven-wicket win

Trent Boult
Trent Boult played 61 T20Is for New Zealand and took 83 wickets. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Monday paid rich tributes to outgoing pacer Trent Boult, saying that the left-arm fast bowler will remain as a great servant of New Zealand and world cricket.

Boult played his last game in T20 World Cup for New Zealand on Monday, returning with figures of 4-0-14-2 against Papua New Guinea in their seven-wicket win as the Kiwis bowed out of the competition with a win.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I think after every tournament there's a bit of reflection, this being Trent's last ICC tournament, great servant of our game and the world game," said Williamson after New Zealand's final match after failing to make it to the Super Eight round of the tournament.

"(It is) sad to see him go but that's the nature of playing for a long time. As a guy, he's got such a big appetite to keep getting better, trains hard, (he is) very fit, and very clear with how he wants to operate," he said.

"(Boult) held himself in great stead across formats. (He) sticks his chest out and performs well. (He has made) a fantastic contribution and has created the space for new players to come in," Williamson added.

The 34-year-old Boult played 61 T20Is for New Zealand and took 83 wickets whereas in 18 T20 World Cup matches, the left-arm pacer grabbed 34 wickers at 12.50 with an economy under six an over.

Also Read

Papua New Guinea govt says landslide buried 2,000; formally asks for help

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator: Trent could dent the prospects of Bengaluru

India sends $1 million emergency relief assistance to Papua New Guinea

This Tata Group stock has surged 53% so far in CY24; jumped 120% in 6 mths

2nd Test: Williamson slams 32nd ton; NZ beat South Africa by 7 wkts

T20 World Cup: Pandya, Pant biggest positives for India, says Harbhajan

WI vs AFG playing 11, Saint Lucia weather forecast, live streaming details

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan captain Babar reveals future course of action

T20 World Cup 2024: After beating Kohli, Babar Azam now goes past Dhoni

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh skipper urges batters to step up for Super 8

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Trent BoultNew ZealandKane WilliamsonNew Zealand cricket teamICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story