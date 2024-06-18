Trent Boult a great servant of New Zealand and world cricket: Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Monday paid rich tributes to outgoing pacer Trent Boult, saying that the left-arm fast bowler will remain as a great servant of New Zealand and world cricket.

Boult played his last game in T20 World Cup for New Zealand on Monday, returning with figures of 4-0-14-2 against Papua New Guinea in their seven-wicket win as the Kiwis bowed out of the competition with a win.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I think after every tournament there's a bit of reflection, this being Trent's last ICC tournament, great servant of our game and the world game," said Williamson after New Zealand's final match after failing to make it to the Super Eight round of the tournament.

"(It is) sad to see him go but that's the nature of playing for a long time. As a guy, he's got such a big appetite to keep getting better, trains hard, (he is) very fit, and very clear with how he wants to operate," he said.

"(Boult) held himself in great stead across formats. (He) sticks his chest out and performs well. (He has made) a fantastic contribution and has created the space for new players to come in," Williamson added.

The 34-year-old Boult played 61 T20Is for New Zealand and took 83 wickets whereas in 18 T20 World Cup matches, the left-arm pacer grabbed 34 wickers at 12.50 with an economy under six an over.