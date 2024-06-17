Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024: After beating Kohli, Babar Azam now goes past Dhoni

T20 World Cup 2024: After beating Kohli, Babar Azam now goes past Dhoni

During Pakistan's final group-stage clash against Ireland in Florida on Sunday, Babar played the anchor role and struck 32* off 34 deliveries

Babar Azam
Babar Azam
ANI Cricket
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 12:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Babar Azam eclipsed India's iconic skipper, MS Dhoni and became the batter with the most runs as a captain in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During Pakistan's final group-stage clash against Ireland in Florida on Sunday, Babar played the anchor role and struck 32* off 34 deliveries.

He held on to one end, which played a crucial role in their 3-wicket triumph in a tricky chase of 107. After his composed knock, he surpassed Dhoni and has 549 runs to his name in 17 innings as captain in the T20 World Cup.

Previously, Dhoni held the record with 529 runs under his belt in 29 innings. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson can also overtake the former Indian skipper. He is just two runs shy of Dhoni's 529 and could surpass him in the Kiwis' next game against Papua New Guinea on Monday.

While Babar broke the record with his bat, his star pacer, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning all-rounded performance, also made history.

Shaheen picked three wickets in his four-over spell while giving away 22 runs at a mere economy of 5.50.

Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here

In the climax of the nerve-racking chase, he slogged two sixes into the stands to end Pakistan's campaign on a winning note.

This was the third instance when Shaheen was crowned the Player of the Match (POTM) award for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. He is now level with former speedster Umar Gul for most POTM awards for Pakistan in the marquee event.

Shaheen's father-in-law and former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, holds the maximum of four POTM awards for the Asian Giants in the T20 WC.

Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here

Coming to the match, after being reduced to 32/6, Ireland managed to crawl to 106/9 after Gareth Delany (31) and Joshua Little (22*) chipped in with valuable contributions.

In reply, Pakistan's opening pair failed while the middle order fell like a house of cards against a spirited bowling performance from Ireland.

Babar and Shaheen rescued a three-wicket win for Pakistan at the end which ensured they avoided finishing at the bottom of the group.

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2024: WI vs NZ Playing 11, live streaming and telecast

Will MSD play in IPL 2025? What we know so far about Dhoni's retirement

T20 World Cup, Match 1: USA vs Canada Playing 11 and live streaming details

T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs Ireland Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs USA Playing 11: No changes in IND, two in US

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan captain Babarreveals future course of action

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh skipper urges batters to step up for Super 8

T20 WC 2024: Bangladesh and Netherlands Scenarios for Super 8 Qualification

SL vs NED highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lankans finish with huge 83-run win

T20 World Cup 2024 BAN vs NEP highlights: Bangladesh win by 21 runs, qualify for Super 8

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MS DhoniVirat KohliICC T20 World CupBabar Azam

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story