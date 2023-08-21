Home / Sports / Other Sports News / UK Kabaddi brawl: Gunshots sword fight leads to injuries in Derby tourney

UK Kabaddi brawl: Gunshots sword fight leads to injuries in Derby tourney

Three people were seriously injured as two gangs clashed during a Kabaddi tournament in Derby, UK

BS Web Team New Delhi
Traditional game of Punjabi style Kabaddi (Left). Site of the brawl that took place in Derby, England during a Kabaddi tournament. Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
There were gunshots, people running haywire, some even with sticks and baseball bats in their hands, and most of them masked in clothing. And all this was happening on a Kabaddi field in Derby, United Kingdom on Sunday, August 20. Footage of the event were circulated largely on social media on Monday, August 21. 

In the clashes that broke out between the British Punjabi community during the tournament, it was reported that at least three people were injured, one seriously in the East Midlands region of England.

It is believed that the clashes involved rival gangs in the area of Elvaston Lane in Alvaston, Derby.

What did the police say?

“We were called to a large scale disturbance in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston at 15:51 on Sunday 20 August,” Derbyshire Police said.

“Three people have been injured, one seriously. They have all been taken to hospital. There is a large police presence in the area and officers are expected to remain at the scene for some time,” the police statement read further. 

What was the tournament about?

Sunday’s event was organised by England Kabaddi Federation and was part of a tournament made up of a series of fixtures.

According to Derby World, the local Derby team-Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara Kabaddi Club have been playing the sport for the past 30 years. 

*With PTI inputs

Topics :KabaddiEnglandBS Web ReportsUK

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

