US Open 2025 Day 5 live streaming: Sinner, Swiatek among others in action

Men’s Singles: Top seeds in action
|US Opon 2025 men's singles matches on day 5
|Date & Time (IST)
|Court
|Match
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Louis Armstrong
|L. Musetti (ITA) vs D. Goffin (BEL)
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Grandstand
|T. Boyer (USA) vs A. Rublev
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Stadium 17
|J. Brooksby (USA) vs F. Cobolli (ITA)
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Court 5
|L. Riedi (SUI) vs F. Cerundolo (ARG)
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Court 7
|V. Royer (FRA) vs D. Shapovalov (CAN)
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Court 10
|A. Walton (AUS) vs C. Wong (HKG)
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Court 11
|K. Khachanov (RUS) vs K. Majchrzak (POL)
|Aug 28 – 9:00 PM
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|J. Sinner (ITA) vs A. Popyrin (AUS)
|Aug 28 – Following (late night)
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|N. Borges (POR) vs T. Paul (USA)
|Aug 28 – Following
|Louis Armstrong
|A. Zverev (GER) vs J. Fearnley (GBR)
|Aug 29 – 1:30 AM
|Grandstand
|S. Tsitsipas (GRE) vs D. Altmaier (GER)
|Aug 29 – 2:30 AM
|Stadium 17
|S. Mochizuki (JPN) vs A. de Minaur (AUS)
|Aug 29 – Following (early morning)
|Court 5
|R. Safiullin vs F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN)
|Aug 29 – Following
|Court 7
|G. Diallo (CAN) vs J. Munar (ESP)
|Aug 29 – Following
|Court 11
|A. Bublik (KAZ) vs T. Schoolkate (AUS)
Women’s Singles: Big names back on court
|US Opon 2025 women's singles matches on day 5
|Date & Time (IST)
|Court
|Match
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Louis Armstrong
|H. Baptiste (USA) vs N. Osaka (JPN)
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Grandstand
|S. Cirstea (ROU) vs K. Muchova (CZE)
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Stadium 17
|B. Haddad Maia (BRA) vs V. Golubic (SUI)
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Court 5
|L. Noskova (CZE) vs E. Lys (GER)
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Court 7
|M. Sakkari (GRE) vs A. Bondar (HUN)
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Court 10
|A. Zakharova vs L. Siegemund (GER)
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Court 11
|E. Alexandrova vs X. Wang (CHN)
|Aug 28 – 8:30 PM
|Court 12
|A. Kalinskaya vs Y. Putintseva (KAZ)
|Aug 28 – 9:00 PM
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|S. Lamens (NED) vs I. Swiatek (POL)
|Aug 28 – Following (late night)
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|D. Vekic (CRO) vs C. Gauff (USA)
|Aug 28 – Following
|Louis Armstrong
|A. Anisimova (USA) vs M. Joint (AUS)
|Aug 28 – Following
|Stadium 17
|D. Kasatkina vs K. Rakhimova
|Aug 28 – Following
|Court 5
|R. Zarazua (MEX) vs D. Parry (FRA)
|Aug 28 – Following
|Court 11
|J. Cristian (ROU) vs A. Krueger (USA)
|Aug 28 – Following
|Court 12
|Z. Sonmez (TUR) vs M. Kostyuk (UKR)
US Open 2025 Day 5 live streaming and telecast details
