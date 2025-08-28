US Open 2025 Day 5 live streaming: Sinner, Swiatek among others in action

ALSO READ: US Open 2025 controversy: Weed smells, airplane roars, Theatre of Chaos The US Open 2025 heats up as Day 5 kicks off today at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Queens, New York City, bringing some of the biggest names in tennis back onto the courts. Fans can look forward to high-stakes second-round matches featuring both men’s and women’s singles, with top seeds aiming to assert dominance and rising stars hoping to cause upsets. The action promises long rallies, intense showdowns, and a glimpse of who might be poised for a deep run in this year’s Grand Slam.

Men’s Singles: Top seeds in action The men’s singles draw features several marquee matchups. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner opens his second-round campaign against Australia’s Alexei Popyrin at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Later in the evening, third seed Alexander Zverev faces Jack Fearnley, while 14th seed Taylor Fritz takes on Nuno Borges. Fans will also watch 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime as he meets Roman Safiullin, a clash that could set the tone for the later stages of the tournament. US Opon 2025 men's singles matches on day 5 Date & Time (IST) Court Match Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Louis Armstrong L. Musetti (ITA) vs D. Goffin (BEL) Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Grandstand T. Boyer (USA) vs A. Rublev Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Stadium 17 J. Brooksby (USA) vs F. Cobolli (ITA) Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Court 5 L. Riedi (SUI) vs F. Cerundolo (ARG) Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Court 7 V. Royer (FRA) vs D. Shapovalov (CAN) Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Court 10 A. Walton (AUS) vs C. Wong (HKG) Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Court 11 K. Khachanov (RUS) vs K. Majchrzak (POL) Aug 28 – 9:00 PM Arthur Ashe Stadium J. Sinner (ITA) vs A. Popyrin (AUS) Aug 28 – Following (late night) Arthur Ashe Stadium N. Borges (POR) vs T. Paul (USA) Aug 28 – Following Louis Armstrong A. Zverev (GER) vs J. Fearnley (GBR) Aug 29 – 1:30 AM Grandstand S. Tsitsipas (GRE) vs D. Altmaier (GER) Aug 29 – 2:30 AM Stadium 17 S. Mochizuki (JPN) vs A. de Minaur (AUS) Aug 29 – Following (early morning) Court 5 R. Safiullin vs F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Aug 29 – Following Court 7 G. Diallo (CAN) vs J. Munar (ESP) Aug 29 – Following Court 11 A. Bublik (KAZ) vs T. Schoolkate (AUS)

Women’s Singles: Big names back on court The spotlight is firmly on second seed Iga Swiatek, who will face S. Lamens in her second-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Third seed Coco Gauff squares off against Donna Vekic, promising an intense battle. Other key matches include eighth seed Amanda Anisimova, looking to maintain momentum, and 23rd seed Naomi Osaka, who will test her form against Hailey Baptiste. Fans can expect thrilling rallies and potential upsets as top seeds aim to move closer to the third round. US Opon 2025 women's singles matches on day 5 Date & Time (IST) Court Match Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Louis Armstrong H. Baptiste (USA) vs N. Osaka (JPN) Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Grandstand S. Cirstea (ROU) vs K. Muchova (CZE) Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Stadium 17 B. Haddad Maia (BRA) vs V. Golubic (SUI) Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Court 5 L. Noskova (CZE) vs E. Lys (GER) Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Court 7 M. Sakkari (GRE) vs A. Bondar (HUN) Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Court 10 A. Zakharova vs L. Siegemund (GER) Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Court 11 E. Alexandrova vs X. Wang (CHN) Aug 28 – 8:30 PM Court 12 A. Kalinskaya vs Y. Putintseva (KAZ) Aug 28 – 9:00 PM Arthur Ashe Stadium S. Lamens (NED) vs I. Swiatek (POL) Aug 28 – Following (late night) Arthur Ashe Stadium D. Vekic (CRO) vs C. Gauff (USA) Aug 28 – Following Louis Armstrong A. Anisimova (USA) vs M. Joint (AUS) Aug 28 – Following Stadium 17 D. Kasatkina vs K. Rakhimova Aug 28 – Following Court 5 R. Zarazua (MEX) vs D. Parry (FRA) Aug 28 – Following Court 11 J. Cristian (ROU) vs A. Krueger (USA) Aug 28 – Following Court 12 Z. Sonmez (TUR) vs M. Kostyuk (UKR)

US Open 2025 Day 5 live streaming and telecast details When will Day 5 action of US Open 2025 begin? The Day 5 action of the US Open 2025 will begin at 8:30 PM IST on August 28 and run till the early morning of August 29. Who are the big names from the men’s singles event that will be in action on US Open 2025 Day 5? World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Australia’s Alexei Popyrin, and 14th seed Taylor Fritz will be some of the big names in action in men’s singles Day 5 matchups of the US Open 2025.