Asia Cup Hockey: Pakistan not participating due to security reasons- Tirkey

The upcoming Hockey Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, has undergone a major change after Pakistan and Oman withdrew from the tournament. Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey confirmed that Pakistan opted out citing security reasons, while Oman pulled out due to personal reasons.

The withdrawals opened the door for Bangladesh and Kazakhstan, who have been drafted in as replacements. The tournament, scheduled from August 29 to September 7, will now feature eight teams: India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei.

New-look field in Rajgir

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tirkey said, “The Hockey Men’s Asia Cup 2025 will be held from August 29 to September 7 at the newly built Rajgir hockey stadium in Bihar. Eight teams are set to participate in the competition. This tournament is expected to be a huge success, and the Bihar government is providing significant support. Pakistan is not participating due to security reasons, and Oman due to their personal reasons.”

Pakistan, historically one of Asia’s most decorated hockey teams, will miss out on the competition, depriving fans of a traditional heavyweight presence. Oman’s absence also reshaped the lineup, with Kazakhstan securing a rare opportunity at the continental stage.

Stakes raised with World Cup qualification

The Rajgir tournament holds added weight as it will serve as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, intensifying the battle for every point on offer.

Hosts India have been placed in Pool A alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. They begin their campaign against China on August 29, face Japan on August 31, and conclude the group stage against Kazakhstan on September 1.

The big picture

Despite the absence of Pakistan and Oman, the Asia Cup promises to be fiercely contested. With World Cup qualification at stake, teams such as Korea, Malaysia, and Japan will push to upset India’s hopes of a home triumph. For Bangladesh and Kazakhstan, the competition represents both a challenge and an opportunity to stake their claim in Asian hockey’s growing landscape.