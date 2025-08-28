Diamond League Final live streaming: Neeraj Chopra's rivals, best throws

India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra will be aiming for his second Diamond League glory when the two-time Olympic medallist takes the field at Zurich's iconic Letzigrund Stadium. The grand finale of the Diamond League 2025 started on Wednesday, and Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event is scheduled for today at 11:15 PM, according to Indian Standard Time.

Neeraj Chopra eyes second Diamond League crown in Zurich

Historic breakthrough in 2022

Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history in 2022 when he became the first Indian to win a Diamond League title in any discipline. Coincidentally, that triumph also came in Zurich, where the prestigious final is traditionally held.

Consistent finalist, near misses The javelin thrower went on to reach the finals in the next two editions in Eugene and Brussels. On both occasions, however, he had to settle for second place. Last year, Grenada’s Anderson Peters edged him out by just one centimetre in Brussels to retain the crown. Season finale in Zurich The Zurich Final brings down the curtain on the 2025 Diamond League season, which comprised 14 regular legs before the two-day climax. Chopra, 27, featured in two events this year — opening with a national record 90.23m to finish second in Doha and then securing victory in Paris with an 88.16m throw.

Strategic participation After booking his spot in the finale, the Olympic and world champion opted to skip the Silesia and Brussels legs of the season, both of which included the javelin throw, to manage workload and stay fresh for the finale. Strong field in men’s javelin Zurich’s men’s javelin final has drawn a formidable seven-man field, with six of the competitors ranked inside the world’s top 10. Apart from Peters, the line-up includes current world leader Julian Weber of Germany — who outperformed Chopra in Doha earlier this year — as well as London 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott and former world champion Julius Yego.

ALSO READ: Diamond League Final Preview: Neeraj Chopra in action today; what to expect World No. 43 Simon Wieland of Switzerland joins the field as the host nation’s representative, rounding off a competitive line-up for the season-ending showpiece. Diamond League Final 2025: Javelin throw entry list Men’s Javelin Final – Zurich Diamond League 2025 Athlete Country Season Best (SB) Personal Best (PB) World Ranking Neeraj Chopra India 90.23m 90.23m 1 Andrian Mardare Moldova 82.38m 86.66m 8 Anderson Peters Grenada 85.64m 93.07m 2 Keshorn Walcott Trinidad & Tobago 86.30m 90.16m 7 Julian Weber Germany 91.06m 91.06m 3 Simon Wieland Switzerland 79.33m 79.44m 43 Julius Yego Kenya 84.51m 92.72m 4

Who will win the Diamond League 2025 final in javelin throw? Predicting the outcome of the javelin throw at the Diamond League Final is no easy task. However, looking at the season’s best and personal best marks of the competitors gives an indication of potential favourites. Heading into the finale, Germany’s Julian Weber is expected to provide stiff competition to India’s Neeraj Chopra. Weber has recorded a season-best of 91.06 metres, while Chopra’s best this year stands at 90.23 metres. Notably, five of the seven athletes in the line-up have crossed the 90-metre mark at some point in their careers. Among them, Grenada’s Anderson Peters leads the field with a personal best of 93.07 metres.

Neeraj Chopra’s 2025 Season Highlights Competed in six events this season.

Secured four wins and finished runner-up twice.

Set a national record of 90.23m in Doha (2nd place).

Won the Paris Diamond League with an 88.16m throw.

Clinched gold at the NC Classic in Bengaluru (July 5) with 86.18m.

Every competition throw this season has crossed the 85m mark, showing consistency.

Heads into the Zurich Diamond League Final as one of the top contenders.

Will face strong rivals: Anderson Peters (Grenada), Julian Weber (Germany), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago), and Julius Yego (Kenya).

Anderson Peters (Grenada), Julian Weber (Germany), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago), and Julius Yego (Kenya). Victory in Zurich would make it his second Diamond League title, further cementing his global stature. Diamond League Final 2025 live streaming, Neeraj Chopra event live timings (IST) When does the javelin throw event take place in the Diamond League 2025 final?

The Javelin throw event in the Diamond League 2025 final will take place on Thursday (August 28). India's Neeraj Chopra, along with Julian Weber and Anderson Peters, will be in action today At what time Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in the grand finale of Diamond League 2025? Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in Diamond League 2025 final will begin at 11:15 PM IST. How to watch the live telecast of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in Diamond League 2025? No TV channels in India will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event. How fans can watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in Diamond League 2025?