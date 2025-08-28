Diamond League Final Preview: Neeraj Chopra in action today; what to expect

|Neeraj Chopra – Top 10 best throws
|Competition
|Performance
|Date
|Ranking
|Doha Meeting, Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha
|90.23m NR
|16/05/25
|2
|BAUHAUS-Galan, Olympiastadion, Stockholm
|89.94m
|30/06/22
|2
|The XXXIII Olympic Games, Stade de France, Paris
|89.45m
|08/08/24
|2
|Athletissima Lausanne, Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne
|89.49m
|22/08/24
|2
|Paavo Nurmi Games, Paavo Nurmen Stadion, Turku
|89.30m
|14/06/22
|2
|The XXXIII Olympic Games, Stade de France, Paris
|89.34m
|06/08/24
|1
|Athletissima Lausanne, Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne
|89.08m
|26/08/22
|1
|19th Asian Games, HOC Stadium, Hangzhou
|88.88m
|04/10/23
|1
|World Athletics Championships, Budapest 2023, Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ, Budapest
|88.77m
|25/08/23
|1
|Diamond League Meeting, Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha
|88.67m
|05/05/23
|1
|Julian Weber – Top 10 best throws
|Competition
|Performance
|Date
|Ranking
|Doha Meeting, Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha
|91.06m
|16/05/25
|1
|Memorial van Damme, Boudewijnstadion, Bruxelles
|89.65m
|22/08/25
|1
|FBK Games, FBK Stadium, Hengelo
|89.54m
|06/06/22
|2
|BAUHAUS-Galan, Olympiastadion, Stockholm
|89.08m
|30/06/22
|3
|German Championships, Auestadion, Kassel
|88.72m
|08/07/23
|1
|ISTAF 2024, Olympiastadion, Berlin
|88.64m
|01/09/24
|1
|58th International Pentecost Sport Meeting Rehlingen, Bungertstadion, Rehlingen
|88.37m
|28/05/23
|1
|Anhalt 2024 - 26. Internationales Leichtathletik Meeting, Paul-Greifzu-Stadion, Dessau
|88.37m
|24/05/24
|1
|Berlin ISTAF, Olympiastadion, Berlin
|88.29m
|03/09/16
|2
|Offenburg Speerwurf-Meeting, Offenburg
|88.04m
|10/07/16
|1
|Anderson Peters – Top 10 Best throws
|Competition
|Performance
|Date
|Ranking
|Ooredoo Doha Meeting, Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha
|93.07m AR NR
|13/05/22
|1
|FBK Games, FBK Stadium, Hengelo
|90.75m
|06/06/22
|1
|Athletissima Lausanne, Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne
|90.61m
|22/08/24
|1
|World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022, Hayward Field, Eugene, OR
|90.54m
|23/07/22
|1
|BAUHAUS-Galan, Olympiastadion, Stockholm
|90.31m
|30/06/22
|1
|World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022, Hayward Field, Eugene, OR
|89.91m
|21/07/22
|1
|XXII Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Birmingham
|88.64m
|07/08/22
|2
|The XXXIII Olympic Games, Stade de France, Paris
|88.63m
|06/08/24
|2
|The XXXIII Olympic Games, Stade de France, Paris
|88.54m
|08/08/24
|3
|61st Golden Spike, Mestský Stadion, Ostrava
|87.88m
|31/05/22
|1
