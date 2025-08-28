Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh complete eight-team lineup

The Hero Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament will see a full-strength field after the arrival of Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh in India on Wednesday. Their inclusion completes the eight-team roster for the continental event, which begins Friday and promises a high-octane battle for supremacy.

India, three-time champions, and defending title-holders South Korea enter the competition as favourites. Pakistan and Oman, who had earlier been part of the lineup, withdrew, paving the way for replacements Bangladesh and Kazakhstan.

Chinese Taipei return after a decade

World No. 38 Chinese Taipei will make only their second appearance in the tournament, their debut having come in 2013. Drawn in Pool B with Korea, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, they face a stern test from the outset. Their campaign opens against Korea on Friday, followed by Bangladesh on Saturday and Malaysia on September 1.

“Playing in India, where hockey is followed so passionately, is a wonderful experience for all of us. Our focus will be to enjoy every match we play in this prestigious tournament while giving our absolute best on the field,” captain Chun-Yu Chang said. In their maiden appearance in 2013, Chinese Taipei lost all three group-stage matches and finished bottom of their pool. The current squad hopes to show improvement. “It is a matter of great pride to represent our country, especially as this is only our second appearance in the history of the Asia Cup. We want to make the most of this opportunity, learn from the challenges, and showcase the fighting spirit of our team,” Chang added.

World No. 29 Bangladesh bring experience to the contest, having played in every edition of the Asia Cup since the tournament began in 1982. This year, they step in as replacements for Pakistan and are drawn in Pool B. They will begin their campaign on Friday against Malaysia. Known for their gritty performances, Bangladesh will look to use their continuity in the tournament as an advantage while competing against higher-ranked opponents. The big picture The stage is now set for the continental showpiece. With India and South Korea tipped as frontrunners, and teams like Malaysia and Japan also eyeing upsets, the presence of Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh adds depth and variety to the competition. For Chinese Taipei, the event is an opportunity to script history, while for Bangladesh, it is another chapter in their long-standing relationship with the Asia Cup.