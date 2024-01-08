Varun, Esha seal Shooting Olympic quota with golds at Asian Qualifiers

Young Indian shooters Varun Tomar and Esha Singh on Monday secured two Olympic quota places for the country with gold medals in the men's and women's 10m Air Pistol events of the Asian Qualifiers here.

The duo's qualification took the total number of Indian shooters bound for Paris to 15, equalling the highest-ever tally that was achieved in the Tokyo Games.

India can add more to the group headed for the Games in July-August this year when the remaining qualifiers are held.

India secured six medals on Monday, including two team golds, at the continental event's opening day.

The 20-year-old Tomar shot 239.6 in the final to claim the top position, while Arjun Cheema won the silver medal with a score of 237.3. Mongolia's Davaakhuu Enkhtaivan (217.2) won the bronze medal.

Earlier, Tomar (586), Cheema (579) and Ujjawal Malik (575) shot a total of 1740 to win the 10m air pistol team gold, while Iran and Korea claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Tomar, a former junior world champion, is the cousin of Tokyo Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary, who won a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games.

The 18-year-old Esha then grabbed the gold in the women's event with a score of 243.1. The silver went to Pakistan's Kishmala Talat (236.3), while the bronze was grabbed by Esha's compatriot Rhythm Sangwan (214.5).

Esha, Rhythm and Surbhi Rao also won the team gold medal with a combined score of 1736.

Esha is a world championship gold-medallist in the 10m air pistol mixed team and 25m pistol team events.

A total of 16 quota places for the Paris Olympics are available at the continental showpiece here.

The 10m air pistol events for men and women have four quotas on offer with a maximum of three for the Indian shooters.

As many as 385 athletes from 26 countries are in action at the Senayan Shooting Range in Jakarta for 256 medals (84 gold, 84 silver and 88 bronze medals), besides the Paris quotas.

Ahead of this tournament, India had won 13 Olympic quota places in shooting across rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines.