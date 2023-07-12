Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz faces old pal Rune for a spot in the semifinals

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz faces old pal Rune for a spot in the semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz needs to beat old pal Holger Rune to stay on course for a potential Wimbledon showdown with Novak Djokovic.

AP Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Carlos Alcaraz needs to beat old pal Holger Rune to stay on course for a potential Wimbledon showdown with Novak Djokovic.

No. 1 Alcaraz and No. 6 Rune will square off Wednesday on Centre Court for a spot in the semifinals.

They go way back OK, not that far back, they're both just 20, after all. Rune is six days older than the Spaniard. It's the first time since 2004 that more than one player under 21 has reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

Rune, who is from Denmark, lost in the first round last year in his Wimbledon debut. He's been a two-time quarterfinalist at the French Open.

They are 1-1 head to head. Rune acknowledged that he peeked ahead to this matchup when the draw came out. He recalled a time playing doubles with Alcaraz as kids.

It's funny ... because obviously we're two singles players, I would call us, Rune said.

"When a singles player plays doubles, they want to cover the court by themselves. We both try and did that a little bit, which is fun. Again, it was good, because he's amazing.

Hopefully we can do it again, but now we're going to battle against each other.

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev says he loves playing on Court No. 1 and that's where he'll face Chris Eubanks, a big-serving American making his Wimbledon debut at age 27, in the other men's quarterfinal.

First up on Centre Court will be defending champion Elena Rybakina and No. 6 Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. It's a rematch of last year's final, which Rybakina won in three sets for her first and so far only Grand Slam title.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will face No. 25 Madison Keys in the day's other women's quarterfinal.

Also Read

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer with 46 Slam semifinals

23rd Grand Slam wins the GOAT debate for Djokovic, at least statistically

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz to face Holgar Rune in quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic wants Wimbledon to start matches earlier at Centre Court

Wimbledon Day 6: Medvedev, Alcaraz win 4-setters, Berrettini downs Zverev

Germany, Spain tours part of our Asian Games preparation: Savita Punia

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer with 46 Slam semifinals

Asian Games: Happy to overcome odds, finally appear for trials - Karmakar

Indian wrestlers: Asian Games organisers reject IOA request for extension

Doping: Raising awareness better solution than punishing, says Malleswari

Topics :WimbledonNovak DjokovicTennis

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story