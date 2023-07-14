Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic one step away of record 24th Grand Slam title

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic continued his march towards a record 24 Grand Slam after he entered the final of Wimbledon 2023 in the Men's singles event on Friday.

Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 at the Centre Court in The All England Lawn Tennis Championships.

The Serbian star started superbly, taking a 3-0 lead early in the first set. He finally clinched the set 6-3.





Though Sinner tried to stage a comeback in the second set, Djokovic showed his class and finally clinched the game 6-4.





The streak continues...@DjokerNole defeats Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach his ninth #Wimbledon final — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023

The Italian got his game a notch up in the third set and didn't allow Novak to break his serve. At 5-4, Sinner had the chance to seal the set, but Djokovic saved three set points to push, not allowing the 21-year-old Italian to emerge victorious.



Djokovic eventually won the third set 7-6 in the tie-breaker to appear in yet another Wimbledon final.



Djokovic to play his 9th Wimbledon final on Sunday (July 16)



Novak Djokovic has won 45 matches in a row on Centre Court. It is a longest Centre Court winning streak for any player, male or female, since the court opened in 1922.



Djokovic last lost a match at Wimbledon in 2013. Andy Murray defeated the Serbian in the final on July 7th, 2013.

Novak Djokovic records

Novak Djokovic's ATP Masters 1000 titles (by year) 2007 Miami, Canada 2008 Indian Wells, Rome 2009 Paris 2011 Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Canada 2012 Miami, Canada, Shanghai 2013 Monte Carlo, Shanghai, Paris 2014 Indian Wells, Miami, Rome, Paris 2015 Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo (2), Rome, Shanghai, Paris 2016 Indian Wells (5), Miami (6), Madrid, Canada (4) 2018 Cincinnati, Shanghai (4) 2019 Madrid (3), Paris 2020 Cincinnati (2), Rome 2021 Paris (6) 2022 Rome (6)

Djokovic's other achievements

ATP Finals (6): 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022.

Davis Cup (with Serbia): 2010.

Olympic Games: 2008 men's singles bronze

46: Novak Djokovic

46: Roger Federer

38: Rafael Nadal

31: Jimmy Connors

28: Ivan Lendl