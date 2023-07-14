Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic one step away of record 24th Grand Slam title

Though Sinner tried to stage a comeback in the second set, Djokovic showed his class and finally clinched the game 6-4.
The streak continues...@DjokerNole defeats Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach his ninth #Wimbledon final— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023
The Italian got his game a notch up in the third set and didn't allow Novak to break his serve. At 5-4, Sinner had the chance to seal the set, but Djokovic saved three set points to push, not allowing the 21-year-old Italian to emerge victorious.
Djokovic eventually won the third set 7-6 in the tie-breaker to appear in yet another Wimbledon final.
Djokovic Wimbledon stats
Djokovic to play his 9th Wimbledon final on Sunday (July 16)
Novak Djokovic has won 45 matches in a row on Centre Court. It is a longest Centre Court winning streak for any player, male or female, since the court opened in 1922.
Djokovic last lost a match at Wimbledon in 2013. Andy Murray defeated the Serbian in the final on July 7th, 2013.
Novak Djokovic records
|Novak Djokovic's ATP Masters 1000 titles (by year)
|2007
|Miami, Canada
|2008
|Indian Wells, Rome
|2009
|Paris
|2011
|Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Canada
|2012
|Miami, Canada, Shanghai
|2013
|Monte Carlo, Shanghai, Paris
|2014
|Indian Wells, Miami, Rome, Paris
|2015
|Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo (2), Rome, Shanghai, Paris
|2016
|Indian Wells (5), Miami (6), Madrid, Canada (4)
|2018
|Cincinnati, Shanghai (4)
|2019
|Madrid (3), Paris
|2020
|Cincinnati (2), Rome
|2021
|Paris (6)
|2022
|Rome (6)
Djokovic's other achievements
Most Gran Slam Semifinals (men, all-time)