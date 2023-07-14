Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic one step away of record 24th Grand Slam title

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic continued his march towards a record 24 Grand Slam after he entered the final of Wimbledon 2023 in the Men's singles event on Friday.

Novak Djokovic enters final of Wimbledon 2023 in men's singles event.

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 at the Centre Court in The All England Lawn Tennis Championships.

The Serbian star started superbly, taking a 3-0 lead early in the first set. He finally clinched the set 6-3.

Djokovic started strongly in the second set and registered a break in the third game. Sinner had a chance to break in the 4th game, but Djokovic again showed his iron will and held his serve. 

Though Sinner tried to stage a comeback in the second set, Djokovic showed his class and finally clinched the game 6-4. 



The Italian got his game a notch up in the third set and didn't allow Novak to break his serve. At 5-4, Sinner had the chance to seal the set, but Djokovic saved three set points to push, not allowing the 21-year-old Italian to emerge victorious.

Djokovic eventually won the third set 7-6 in the tie-breaker to appear in yet another Wimbledon final. 

Djokovic Wimbledon stats


Djokovic to play his 9th Wimbledon final on Sunday (July 16)

Novak Djokovic has won 45 matches in a row on Centre Court. It is a longest Centre Court winning streak for any player, male or female, since the court opened in 1922.

Djokovic last lost a match at Wimbledon in 2013. Andy Murray defeated the Serbian in the final on July 7th, 2013.

Novak Djokovic records


Novak Djokovic's ATP Masters 1000 titles (by year)
2007 Miami, Canada
2008 Indian Wells, Rome
2009 Paris
2011 Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Canada
2012 Miami, Canada, Shanghai
2013 Monte Carlo, Shanghai, Paris
2014 Indian Wells, Miami, Rome, Paris
2015 Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo (2), Rome, Shanghai, Paris
2016 Indian Wells (5), Miami (6), Madrid, Canada (4)
2018 Cincinnati, Shanghai (4)
2019 Madrid (3), Paris
2020 Cincinnati (2), Rome
2021 Paris (6)
2022 Rome (6)

Djokovic's other achievements

ATP Finals (6): 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022.

Davis Cup (with Serbia): 2010.

Olympic Games: 2008 men's singles bronze

Most Gran Slam Semifinals (men, all-time)

46: Novak Djokovic
46: Roger Federer
38: Rafael Nadal
31: Jimmy Connors
28: Ivan Lendl

