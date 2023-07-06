Wimbledon Day 3: Djokovic, Swiatek, Medvedev, Tsitsipas win; Sakkari loses

Serbian Novak Djokovic worked hard but did not lose a set at Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles second-round match. The Djoker beat Australian Jordan Thompson in straight sets 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 to march into the third round where he will take on the winner of the clash between Argentine Tomas Etcheverry and Swiss veteran Stanislas Wawarinka.

In the Women's Singles, top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland moved into the third round after she won in straight sets 6-2, 6-0 against Sara Soribess Tormo of Spain in the second round.

In another Centre Court clash, Women's Singles seed 11, Russia’s Daria Kasatakina also won in straight sets and moved to the third round where she will face the winner of the match between Belarussian Victoria Azarenka and Argentina's Nadia Podoroska

The Russian domination continued at Court No.1 too. Third seed Danil Medvedev started with an easy win against local boy Arthur Fery. He beat the British 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

The three-day marathon match ends

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded five in Wimbledon 2023, finally prevailed over Austrian powerhouse Dominic Theim in five round, three-day marathon first-round match on Court No.2. For the first two days the match remained suspended, with only the first two sets played. It was completed today with Tsitsipas winning 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 7-6.

Curtains for Sakkari again

Grecce’s Maria Sakkari, who faced an early exit at the French Open this year, was once again found lacking as she lost her first-round game against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 5-7, 2-6 to crash out of yet another major. After Coco Gauff, she is the second top 10-seeded player in Women’s Single to bow out in the first round.

Tomorrow’s action at Wimbledon 2023

On the fourth day i.e. July 06th, 2023, Wimbledon 2023 will see big names in the fray once again. In Men’s Singles, third seed Medvedev will be playing back-t-back on consecutive days as he will take on his second-round opponent France’s Adrian Mannarino on Court No. 2. Another Russian, 7th seed Andy Rublev will also play his second-round game against countryman Aslan Karatsev.

At the Centre Court, home favourite Andy Murray will be up against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas while fourth seed Casper Rudd will take on Britain’s Liam Broady in the Men’s Singles second round. In the Women’s Singles, defending champion Elena Rybakina will play her second-round match against Alize Cornet of France.