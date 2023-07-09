Wimbledon Day 6: Medvedev, Alcaraz win 4-setters, Berrettini downs Zverev

It was an action-packed day at Wimbledon 2023, even as rain continued to play spoilsport on the sixth day of the only grass-court major. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz Garfia was stretched a bit by the 25th seed Nicolas Jarry. However, the Spaniard got the better of his Chilean opponent in a four-setter, winning it 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 to move to the fourth round.

Third-seed Danil Medvedev too needed four sets to go through to the fourth round. The Russian beat his Hungarian opponent Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Another easy win came to fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas who had to work hard against his second-round opponent Andy Murray, but not so much against his third round-opponent Laslo Djere of Serbia. The man from Greece won it 6-4, 7-6, 6-4.

Christopher Eubanks of the USA continued his fairytale Wimbledon as he defeated Christopher O'Connell of Australia to move to the fourth round in Men's Singles. He had beated the crowd's favourite and 12th seed Cameron Norrie of Britain in the second round. Eubanks won 7-6, 7-6, 7-6.

Upsets and the save featuring Berritinni, Lehecka and Runne

While few matches needed no drama, there was full of it in the game where Italian Matteo Berritinni defeated 19th seed Alexander Zverev of Germany. The Italian won it 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 to move to the fourth round where he will face top seed Alcaraz. Jiri Lehecka, the 21-year-old Czech was too good for 16th seed Tommy Paul of USA. Though it took the man from the Czech Republic five sets, he was able to pull off the number on the much favoured American 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-2.

Holger Rune looked to avoid the mistakes his Scandinavian compatriot Casper Rudd made in the second round. The Danish did not let go of his Spanish opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina even after being 1-2 down. He came from being 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 down to win the match by capturing the next two sets 6-4, 7-6.

Rybakina, Sabalenka and Jabeur continue the dominance

In the Women’s Singles, there was no major upset as defending champion, Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, number two seed Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka and number six seed from Tunisia Ons Jabeur won their matches to move to the fourth round.

Tomorrow’s action at Wimbledon 2023

On the seventh day i.e. July 09th, 2023, Wimbledon 2023 will see big names in the fray once again. In Men’s Singles, second seed and defending champion from Serbia, Novak Djokovic will be up against 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist and number 17 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the fourth round. Another Polish will be in action as Women’s Singles top seed, Iga Swiatek faces Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in Round Four.

Russian Andrey Rublev, who is seeded seventh this year, will be up against Kzakashthan’s Alexander Bublik. It would be an all-Russian affair in a way as Bublik changed his citizenship only in 2016 after not getting much support from his home country’s Tennis Federation.

Apart from these three Centre-Court games, Indians will be focussed on seeing their favourite son Rohan Bopanna in action. He would complete his Mixed Doubles second-round game with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski against the pairing of Croatian Ivan Dodic and Chinese Tapiei’s Latasha Chan. Bopanna and Dabrowski, the sixth seed, led 7-6 before the match was suspended due to bad weather.

India’s Yuki Bahambri and Saketh Myneni will also be in action in the Men’s Doubles First Round on Court 17.