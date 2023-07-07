Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Brij Bhushan to appear before the court on July 18

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh speaks to the media on wrestlers' protest demanding his arrest, in Gonda on Saturday.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Friday summoned BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers and said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused.

Taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Brij Bhushan to appear before the court on July 18.

The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The city police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Tomar was charged with offences under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Also Read

'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Centre invites protesting wrestlers for talks on charges against WFI chief

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Delhi Police seeks CCTV footage from 5 nations over FIR against WFI chief

Canada Open 2023: Shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter quarterfinals

Our defence requires improvement before Asian Games 2023: Pawan Sehrawat

Canada Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in 2nd round after straight-game wins

Indian shooters likely to compete in tournament at Paris' Olympic range

Wimbledon Day 3: Djokovic, Swiatek, Medvedev, Tsitsipas win; Sakkari loses

Topics :Brijbhushan Sharan SinghWoman wrestler

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story