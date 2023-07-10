Wimbledon Day 7: Djokovic leads Hurkacz; Safiullin, Rublev and Swaitek win

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic led Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 16 game at the Centre Court in a Round of 16 match at Wimbledon before play ended due to bad light. The Serb leads 7-6, 7-6 and needs one more set to enter the quarterfinals.

Andrey Rublev was brilliant in a five-set fight against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik as he beat him 7-5, 6-3. 6-7. 6-7, 6-2 to enter the last eight. Roman Safiullin entered the last eight as well. He beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 at Court No.2 to become the second Russian to enter the last eight.

Jannik Sinner of Itlay was the third Men’s Singles player to reach the last eight after he defeated Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia 7-6. 6-4, 6-3.

In the Women’s Singles, number one seed Iga Swaitek of Poland took three sets to get the better of Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, beating her 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 at Centre Court. The other women players to reach the last eight were Jessica Pegula of the United States, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

While Pegula got the better of Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-1, 6-3, Svitolina defeated veteran Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in a three-setter 2-6, 6-4, 7-6. Vondrousova fought against compatriot Marie Bouzkova and got the better of her in three sets- 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Tomorrow’s action at Wimbledon 2023

On the eighth day, July 10th, 2023, Wimbledon 2023 will see big names in the fray. While Djokovic will continue his fight against Hurkacz to reach the quarterfinals, number-one seed Carlos Alcaraz will also be in action. The Spaniard will be up against Italian youngster Matteo Berrettinni in the Round of 16.

It is only coincidental that the top three seeds will be in action on the same day as Russia’s Danil Medvedev will be up against Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka. Medvedev is seeded third and would look to become the third Russian to reach the last eight at Wimbledon. It could be the first time three players from the same nation have reached the last eight in Men’s Singles at any Grand Slam in Open Era.