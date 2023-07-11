Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine upsets world number one Iga Swiatek

Wimbledon: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine upsets world number one Iga Swiatek

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina has caused the biggest upset of Wimbledon as she took out world number and top-seed Iga Swaitek in the Women's Singles quarter-final

BS Web Team New Delhi
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beat Poland's Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon's Women's Singles quarterfinal. Photo: Wimbledon

Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina caused the biggest upset of Wimbledon 2023 after she defeated world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland in a three-setter Women’s Singles quarterfinal. 

Wild Card entrant Svitolina, who was in the limelight for the wrong reasons after her Round of 16 game against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, received the applause of the SW19 crowd once again, and this time for all the right reasons. The Ukrainian won 7-5, 6-7, 6-2. She had refused to shake hands with Azarenka as a mark of protest against Belarus and Russia for the latter's war against Ukraine. 

Svitolina, who reached the quarterfinal of the French Open 2023 and lost to another Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, has made it to her second Wimbledon semi-final after reaching the last four in 2019, where she was beaten by Simona Halep 1-6, 3-6. 

With the top seed out, the Women’s Singles has become an open field with defending champion and third-seed Elena Rybakina being the favourite to do the double at Wimbledon 2023. 

Markéta Vondrousova of the Czech Republic has already made it to the semi-final where she would face Svitolina. The second semi-final will be played between the winner of the remaining two quarterfinals that will take place tomorrow. In the first quarterfinal match on July 12, Tunisian Ons Jabeur will be up against Kazakhstan’s Rybakina while United States’ Madison Keys will take on Belarus’ Sabalenka in the second. Sabalenka is second-seed while Keys is 25th. 

Later tonight, Novak Djokovic will be up against Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the Men’s Singles quarterfinal. Another last-eight game in the Men’s Singles is already underway between eighth seed Jannik Sinner of Italy and unseeded Russain Roman Safiulin. At the time of publishing this, Sinner led 6-4, 1-0. 

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

