Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the quarterfinal of the men's singles event in Wimbledon after he defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday.

Alcaraz did not have a best of starts as he lost the first set 3-6. However, the 20-year-old made a superb comeback in the second set, winning it 6-3.

The world number 1 didn't look back after that and won the last two sets 6-3, 6-3.

Alcaraz will next face Denmark's Holger Rune in the quarterfinals on Wednesday (July 12).