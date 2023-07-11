Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Olympic qualifiers: Pak to host international hockey event after 19 years

Olympic qualifiers: Pak to host international hockey event after 19 years

Pakistan is set to host an international hockey event after nearly 19 years with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) allocating the Olympic qualifying rounds to the country for early next year.

Press Trust of India Karachi
Pakistan to host FIH Olympic qualifiers. Photo: @PHFOfficial

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan is set to host an international hockey event after nearly 19 years with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) allocating the Olympic qualifying rounds to the country for early next year.

Pakistan, which last hosted an FIH event back in 2004, will host eight teams in Lahore from January 13 to 24 next year.

"Pakistani hockey fans have been deprived of seeing international hockey stars at home for 20 years now and the FIH Olympic qualifiers will no doubt boost the sport in Pakistan again," said Haider Hussain, the Secretary-General of the FIH.

He said the Pakistan Hockey Federation had succeeded in convincing the FIH to allocate the event to Pakistan after much lobbying in the apex body.

"We are happy many countries supported our stance that if international hockey returns to Pakistan it will help boost the game again in the country."

Unfortunately, Pakistan has failed to qualify for the last two Olympic Games in 2016 and 2021 but Hussain said he was hopeful that fans would turn out in big numbers to watch the matches in Lahore.

According to the given format, the top five Asian teams, seven from Europe, two from Pan America, and one each from Africa and Oceania can compete in the qualifying rounds.

The top three teams in each Olympic qualification tournament will qualify for Paris 2024.

Curently ranked 16 in the world, Pakistan will be eligible to compete in the qualifying round of the Paris Olympics even if they fail to win the Asian Games where they will face the likes of India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan and China.

Also Read

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

Cricket World Cup Qualifier group A: Windies and Zimbabwe are favourites

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

CWC Qualifier Day 9 preview: Zimbabwe eye streak, Windies win against NED

CWC Qualifier Day 10 preview: SL, SCO fight for four wins; IRE for first

AFI awarded best member federation by Asian Athletics Association

Wimbledon 2023: Bopanna-Ebden enter pre-quarters in men's doubles event

Lakshya Sen's triumph testament to his tenacity, determination: PM Modi

Wimbledon Day 8: Eubanks upsets Tsitsipas; Djokovic, Medvedev reach last 8

Parth Salunkhe, Aditi Swami latest archery heroes from drought-prone Satara

Topics :HockeyOlympics2024 Olympics

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story