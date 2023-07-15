Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon: Vondrousova becomes 1st unseeded women's champion in open era

Wimbledon: Vondrousova becomes 1st unseeded women's champion in open era

Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousovsa defeated Ons Jabauer in the Women's Singles final in straight sets 6-4, 6-4

BS Web Team New Delhi
Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousovsa became the first unseeded Women’s Singles champion at Wimbledon in the Open Era.

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded Women’s Singles champion at Wimbledon in the Open Era after defeating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the women's singles final. Vondrousovsa entered the world's oldest Grand Slam tournament as an unseeded player. She then had a brilliant run to the championship title, defeating Elina Svitolina in the semi-final, fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the quarter-final and 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. 

In the final though, Vondrousova failed to hold her first serve, but the Czech came back strongly and broke Jabuer in her first serve to get back on equal terms. There was no looking back after that as she won the first set 6-4. In the second set, Jabeur broke Marketa Vondrousova's first in the second game, but 24-year-old Vondrousova was determined not to let any adversary come in her way and her first grand slam title. 

She eventually won the second set 6-4.

She was the first unseeded woman to even reach the final at the All England Club in 60 years.

Vondrousova trailed in each set but collected the last four games of the first, then the last three games of the second.

This is her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager.

Jabeur dropped to 0-3 in major finals. The 28-year-old from Tunisia is the only Arab woman and only North African woman to make it that far in singles at any Grand Slam tournament.

But she lost to Elena Rybakina at the All England Club and to No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the US Open last year.

Vondrousova's surge to the trophy was hard to envision two weeks ago.

She was 1-4 in previous appearances at Wimbledon before going 7-0 this fortnight. A year ago, Vondrousova was unable to even compete at Wimbledon, instead showing up with a cast on her surgically repaired left wrist to cheer on a friend.

Vondrousova was sidelined from April to October because of that injury and finished 2022 ranked just 99th.


Vondrousovsa's championship point



Also Read

Wimbledon 2023: Top seeds, Russian entry, prize money and everything else

Wimbledon Day 6: Medvedev, Alcaraz win 4-setters, Berrettini downs Zverev

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic one step away of record 24th Grand Slam title

Wimbledon: Jabeur avenges 2022 final loss against defending champ Rybakina

Wimbledon Day 3: Djokovic, Swiatek, Medvedev, Tsitsipas win; Sakkari loses

Asian Games 2023: Kaur to lead India in women's cricket event - full squad

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic one step away of record 24th Grand Slam title

BCCI backs ICC strategic fund boost, gets 72% increase in revenue share

Asian Games: Women wrestlers write to PM Modi, IOA, SAI for fair trials

India wins three gold on second day of Asian Athletics Championships

Topics :WimbledonTennis

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story