Wimbledon: Vondrousova becomes 1st unseeded women's champion in open era

In the final though, Vondrousova failed to hold her first serve, but the Czech came back strongly and broke Jabuer in her first serve to get back on equal terms. There was no looking back after that as she won the first set 6-4. In the second set, Jabeur broke Marketa Vondrousova's first in the second game, but 24-year-old Vondrousova was determined not to let any adversary come in her way and her first grand slam title.

Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded Women’s Singles champion at Wimbledon in the Open Era after defeating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the women's singles final. Vondrousovsa entered the world's oldest Grand Slam tournament as an unseeded player. She then had a brilliant run to the championship title, defeating Elina Svitolina in the semi-final, fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the quarter-final and 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

She eventually won the second set 6-4.

She was the first unseeded woman to even reach the final at the All England Club in 60 years.

Vondrousova trailed in each set but collected the last four games of the first, then the last three games of the second.

This is her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager.

Jabeur dropped to 0-3 in major finals. The 28-year-old from Tunisia is the only Arab woman and only North African woman to make it that far in singles at any Grand Slam tournament.

But she lost to Elena Rybakina at the All England Club and to No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the US Open last year.

Vondrousova's surge to the trophy was hard to envision two weeks ago.

She was 1-4 in previous appearances at Wimbledon before going 7-0 this fortnight. A year ago, Vondrousova was unable to even compete at Wimbledon, instead showing up with a cast on her surgically repaired left wrist to cheer on a friend.

Vondrousova was sidelined from April to October because of that injury and finished 2022 ranked just 99th.

Vondrousovsa's championship point