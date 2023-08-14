Home / Sports / Other Sports News / World Championship: Trials for Indian wrestlers on Aug 25-26 in Patiala

World Championship: Trials for Indian wrestlers on Aug 25-26 in Patiala

The ad-hoc panel has not announced exemption for any wrestler for the trials World Championship, set to be held in Belgrade from September 16-24

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The World Championships will serve as the first qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The trials for the wrestling World Championships will be held on August 25-26 in Patiala, the ad-hoc panel announced on Monday, ending weeks of uncertainty around the selection competition.

The exemption given to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games trials had created a huge furore with majority of the wrestling fraternity criticising the decision taken by the ad-hoc panel.

However, the ad-hoc panel has not announced exemption for any wrestler for the trials World Championship, set to be held in Belgrade from September 16-24

In the criteria mentioned for "shortlisting of athletes" for the Worlds, the ad-hoc panel said, "Medallists and participants of all international/ ranking/ Asian/ World Championships/ Commonwealth Games held in 2022 and 2023 and participants of 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games (will have to appear for trials in order to get selected selected for the Worlds)."

Bajrang and Vinesh, have, however, not yet made up their mind on appearing in the trials for the Worlds as they feel the Hangzhou Asian Games, starting September 23, are very close.
 

The World Championships will serve as the first qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The dates for sending entries by names will close on August 16 but United World Wrestling (UWW) has in principle accepted India's request to extend the deadline because of the uncertainty surrounding the WFI elections.

"Since this is an Olympic qualification tournament, we couldn't have delayed the trials any further as India's entries would have been rejected," the ad-hoc panel head Bhupender Singh Bajwa told PTI.

Initially the ad-hoc panel had decided to hold the trials on August 10 and send a notification regarding that to the state association before August 3.

But, later, the panel decided the newly-elected WFI governing body should take a call on the trials as it would get elected on August 12, leaving the elected governing body members plenty of time to conduct the exercise and send the entries to UWW.

But after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the much-anticipated WFI elections on the eve of the polls (August 11) and adjourned the matter to August 28, a question mark hung over the wrestlers' participation in the Worlds, leaving the ad-hoc panel to take the important decision to conduct the trials.

"The weigh-in would be held on same dates of the Selection Trials at 7.00 hrs. at SAI Centre, NS NIS, Patiala and two kg weight tolerance will be allowed in all weight categories," said the statement.

"Trials will be held in the following categories -- Freestyle: 57kg, 61kg, 65kg, 70kg, 74kg, 79kg, 86kg, 92kg, 97kg and 125kg. Greco-roman -- 55kg, 60kg, 63kg, 67kg, 72kg, 77kg, 82kg, 87kg, 97kg and 130kg. Women's wrestling: 50kg, 53kg, 55Kgk, 57Kgk, 59Kgk, 62Kgk, 65Kgk, 68Kg, 72kg and & 76kg."

Format of trials

=========

The ad-hoc panel said that, if less than eight wrestlers are eligible for trials in a weight category, Nordic system will be applied.

Under the Nordic system, the wrestlers fight each other in a round-robin format. After the matches are over, the wrestlers are ranked according to the number of victories. The top three win medals.

"If eight or more wrestlers are eligible in a weight category, direct elimination format will be conducted," said the ad-hoc panel statement.

The panel also said that it may apply "seeding system" during the trials.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: Why wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang get exemption for trials?

Asian Games: Vinesh, Bajrang respond to criticism over trials exemption

Will return medals if justice not delivered: Wrestling Coach Mahavir Phogat

Antim on Vinesh's exemption from trials: What is so special about her?

WFI election: Supreme Court lifts Gauhati HC stay, orders polls immediately

Chess World Cup: Gukesh to face world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in quarterfinals

BWF World Championships: Lakshya Sen counting on recent form to win medal

India Men's hockey coach Fulton calls ACT triumph big boost for Asian Games

Hockey: India jump to number three in FIH rankings after ACT triumph

CM Stalin announces prize of Rs 1.1 cr for ACT-winning Indian hockey team

Topics :Bajrang PuniaWrestlingsportsVinesh Phogat

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story