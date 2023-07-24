After the two-day trials for the Asian Games 2023, India's wrestling squad for the continental event was confirmed on July 23, 2023.A total of 18 wrestlers were selected for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou with six wrestlers each in Greco-Roman, men's freestyle and women's freestyle. Meanwhile, two wrestlers, women's 53kg and men's 65kg, were also picked as standbys for Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. No Ravi Dahiya in the Asiad In a major upset during the trials, Tokyo Olympics Silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya failed to qualify for the Hangzhou Games after suffering a first-round exit. Wrestler Atish Todkar pinned him in the first round, but it was Aman Sehrawat, an Asian and Under 23 world champion, who booked a berth from the men's 57kg category.Big Surprises in women's freestyleIn the women's section, world championships medal winners Sarita Mor and Anshu Malik failed to qualify for the 2023 Asian Games.Meanwhile, Rio Olympics Sakshi Malik didn't turn up for the trials.Asian Games 2023 India Wrestling squad: Full list of wrestlers for Asiad in HangzhouAsiad 2023: India wrestling squad for Greeco-Roman styleIndia's Greeco-Roman full squadWrestlerCategoryGyanender60kgNeeraj67kgVikash77kgSunil Kumar87kgNarinder Cheema97kgNaveen130kgAsiad 2023: India wrestling squad for women's freestyle style India's freestyle full squad (Women)WrestlerCategoryPooja Gehlot50kgVinesh Phogat53kg (Antim Panghal as standby)Mansi Ahlawat57kgSonam Malik62kgRadhika68kgKiran76kgAsiad 2023: India wrestling squad for men's freestyle styleIndia's freestyle full squad (men)WrestlerCategoryAman Sehrawat57kgBajrang Punia65kg (Vishal Kaliraman as standby)Yash74kgDeepak Punia86kgVicky97kgSumit125kg