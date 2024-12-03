World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Game 7: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding

It is time for game 7 as Gukesh takes on Ding in the World Chess championship 2024 in Singapore on December 3. With the scores tied, it will be interesting to see who takes the lead at the halfway stage of the contest.

Gukesh had shown some resilience in the last game and fought out a draw against Ding with black. Starting with white this time, Gukesh would be looking forward to get a lead this time and set the tone for the latter part of the contest.

After two consecutive draws, both players entered Game 6 at Resorts World Sentosa with the goal of winning to take the lead in their 14-game series before the rest day. The game started evenly, but Ding Liren soon gained a 40-minute time advantage over the 18-year-old challenger.