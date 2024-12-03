World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Game 7: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: 9 moves done so far!
Ding did put some more thinking on to the approach as we have moved on to 9 moves by each of them so far. Gukesh is quick with his approach while Ding is taking his time.
1 Nf3 d5
2 g3 g6
3 d4 Bg7
4 c4 c6
5 Bg2 Nf6
6 O-O O-O
7 Re1 dxc4
8 e4 Bg4
9. Nbd2 c5
3:14 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ding with his move finally!
It took Ding a total of 28 minutes for his 7th move as he finally pockest the pawn on c4 with 7. dxc4. Gukesh responds within seconds of his move as he plays 8. e4
3:08 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: A first for the tournament!
This match up between India and China is the first time in 138 years of the tournament history that two Asians have been pitted against one another in the World Championship final. this stats makes it that more special an event for both the players.
2:58 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh with his eyes closed!
While DIng thinks of his 7th move, the statistics show that Gukesh has spent more than 40% of the time on the board with his eyes closed so far in Game 7. He is looking like a statue of concentration at the moment.
2:52 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ding forced to think about next move!
After a series of moves by both the players, Gukesh's 7. Re1 has forced Ding to think a little.
2:46 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh coming up with something new!
Gukesh has opted for a unique strategy of sequences at the start.
Here are the intial sequence of moves in the game.
2:42 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Match begins!
Gukesh begins with a knight to f3 which makes it his 3rd different move in theis Championship, quite similar to Ding so far.
2:37 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh follows in!
Gukesh has also arrived alongside his trainer Gregorz Gajewski and his father Dr Rajini Kanth.
2:31 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ding arrives in the arena!
Ding has arrived in the arena with just minutes left for the start now. He was spotted alongside his seconds - Richard Rapport and Ni Hua with Ding's mother in attendance as well.
2:26 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Results at the halfway stage!
Game 1: Ding Beat Gukesh (1-0)
Game 2: Ding And Gukesh Play Out Draw (1.5-0.5)
Game 3: Gukesh Beat Ding (1.5-1.5)
Game 4: Ding And Gukesh Play Out Draw (2-2)
Game 5: Ding And Gukesh Play Out Draw (2.5-2.5)
Game 6: Ding And Gukesh Play Out Draw (3-3)
2:16 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Match to begin soon!
There is less than 15 minutes left for the much anticipated Game 7 to begin after both players got a rest day on December 2.
2:13 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Time allotted for moves
In each of the 14 games of the World Chess Championship, both players are allotted 120 minutes for their first 40 moves. After the 40th move, they each receive an additional 30 minutes for the remainder of the game. Starting from move 41, both players also gain 30 extra seconds on their clock for every subsequent move.
2:03 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Can Gukesh create history?
If Gukesh goes onto win the World Championship in Singapore, he will be the youngest player to win the elusive title at the age of just 18 years. Only 17 classic World Champions have been crowned so far and Gukesh would to be the 18th at 18!
1:53 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Was Gukesh right to go for a win in Game 6?
Despite of being in a difficult position with black in game 6, Gukesh didn't accept a draw and decided to go for the win against Ding who was in a better position at the time. However, Gukesh's judgement didn't go wrong as he did manage to get a draw out of the game.
1:43 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Nakamura on Game 6
American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura had given his opinion on game 6 between the two players and said “For me, this was a game that was hard to understand! ... Very strange game: even though Ding was better for much of the game positionally, it felt like Gukesh was the one trying to win the game! Really hard to understand the psychology behind this game.”
It is time for game 7 as Gukesh takes on Ding in the World Chess championship 2024 in Singapore on December 3. With the scores tied, it will be interesting to see who takes the lead at the halfway stage of the contest.
Gukesh had shown some resilience in the last game and fought out a draw against Ding with black. Starting with white this time, Gukesh would be looking forward to get a lead this time and set the tone for the latter part of the contest.
After two consecutive draws, both players entered Game 6 at Resorts World Sentosa with the goal of winning to take the lead in their 14-game series before the rest day. The game started evenly, but Ding Liren soon gained a 40-minute time advantage over the 18-year-old challenger.
However, Gukesh remained focused and fought back. After spending the first 90 minutes planning his strategy, he made bold moves that eventually forced Liren into errors. Ding fell into a trap set by Gukesh, and with his 34th and 36th moves, the world champion lost much of his earlier advantage. The Indian challenger seized the opportunity, ultimately forcing a stalemate on move 46, preventing Liren from taking the lead. The draw left the score tied at 3-3, with eight games remaining in the series.
World Chess Championship 2024 game 7 live telecast in India
The live telecast for Game 7 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India. World Chess Championship 2024 game 7 live streaming in India Fans in India can catch the live streaming of Game 7 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.