World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 7: Live action begins at 2:30 PM
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
It is time for game 7 as Gukesh takes on Ding in the World Chess championship 2024 in Singapore on December 3. With the scores tied, it will be interesting to see who takes the lead at the halfway stage of the contest.
Gukesh had shown some resilience in the last game and fought out a draw against Ding with black. Starting with white this time, Gukesh would be looking forward to get a lead this time and set the tone for the latter part of the contest.
After two consecutive draws, both players entered Game 6 at Resorts World Sentosa with the goal of winning to take the lead in their 14-game series before the rest day. The game started evenly, but Ding Liren soon gained a 40-minute time advantage over the 18-year-old challenger.
However, Gukesh remained focused and fought back. After spending the first 90 minutes planning his strategy, he made bold moves that eventually forced Liren into errors. Ding fell into a trap set by Gukesh, and with his 34th and 36th moves, the world champion lost much of his earlier advantage. The Indian challenger seized the opportunity, ultimately forcing a stalemate on move 46, preventing Liren from taking the lead. The draw left the score tied at 3-3, with eight games remaining in the series.
World Chess Championship 2024 game 7 live telecast in India
The live telecast for Game 7 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India. World Chess Championship 2024 game 7 live streaming in India Fans in India can catch the live streaming of Game 7 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.
1:32 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Story so far!
Both players have had a hard fought contest so far with each player winning one game each out of the 6 that have been played so far. The re have been 4 draws so far which shows how tough the competition is at the highest level.
1:20 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh and Ding to fight for the lead!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Chess Championship 2024. The 14-match contest has reached it's halfway stage as Game 7 will be taking place today from 2:30 PM IST. Still nothing to separate the two players with 4 draws in 6 games so far.
First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 1:17 PM IST