Home / Sports / Other Sports News / World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt dies at 36

World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt dies at 36

World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt died Thursday, WWE announced. He was 36.

AP Washington
Bray Wyatt. Photo: @WWE

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 10:41 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt died Thursday, WWE announced. He was 36.

Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, died "unexpectedly," according to an article on the WWE website that did not mention a cause of death.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36," WWE said.

"WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda's family, friends and fans."
 


Wyatt, the 2017 WWE champion, was also known as The Fiend. His last televised performance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

 

Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining superstar of his generation, WWE said.

Wyatt was the son of Mike and Stephanie Rotunda.

Wyatt's grandfather Robert Deroy Windham (Blackjack Mulligan), father, and two of his uncles (Barry and Kendall Windham) all wrestled in WWE. His grandfather also played college football at UTEP and saw preseason action for the New York Jets.

Wyatt redshirted on the Troy football team in 2007.

Also Read

Endeavor group to acquire Vince McMahon's WWE for $9 billion: Report

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

EPL: Chelsea signs Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

World Athletics 2023: Neeraj Chopra live match time streaming in India

Losing or winning match was not important: Pragganandhaa's father

Badminton: Treesa-Gayatri crash out of World Championships in Denmark

Wrestling trials for World Championships to go ahead on Aug 25-26: Bajwa

Infosys announces tennis legend Rafael Nadal as global brand ambassador

Topics :WWE

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPO

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 25): Heavy rains in many states till 26 August

LIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's Goyal

India's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies

Next Story