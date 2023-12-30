Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wrestling Nationals in Jaipur from February 2-5, says WFI ad-hoc panel

Wrestling Nationals in Jaipur from February 2-5, says WFI ad-hoc panel

The senior national championships for wrestling will be held from February 2 to 5 in Jaipur, the ad-hoc committee governing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said on Saturday

Indian wrestlers, Wrestling
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The senior national championships for wrestling will be held from February 2 to 5 in Jaipur, the ad-hoc committee governing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said on Saturday.

Competitions will be held for top honours in senior free style, Greco Roman and the women's section, the Bhupinder Singh Bajwa-led committee said in a press release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The release also stated that "all correspondence should be done with ad-hoc panel", making it clear that no stakeholder should be in touch with members of the suspended federation.

The tournament will be organised by Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) at Railway Stadium in Ganpati Nagar.

Earlier, a three-member ad-hoc committee was formed by the Indian Olympic Association to oversee the WFI after the newly-elected body was suspended by the sports ministry for violating its own constitution.

Last Sunday, the wrestling body was suspended for not making decisions in accordance with the provisions of its constitution.

In order to manage the day-to-day operations of the WFI, the IOA designated Wushu federation chief Bajwa as the committee's head. The other members of the panel are 1998 Commonwealth Games badminton medallist Manjusha Kanwar and 1980 Olympic gold medallist hockey player MM Somaya.

After Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former WFI boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected as the president of the national wrestling body on December 24, he declared that the nationals for the Under-15 and Under-20 age groups would be held in the Nandini Nagar region of the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh before the year ended.

The region is a stronghold of BJP MP Brij Bhushan.

The ministry claimed that the wrestlers who were going to compete in the national championships were not given enough notice and that the announcement was made in a hurry and without taking into confidence secretary general Prem Chand Lochab.

Also Read

Centre asks IOA to form panel for running Wrestling Federation of India

Sports Ministry suspends WFI-led by Sanjay Singh till further notice

IOA forms ad hoc committee to run wrestling in India after WFI's suspension

Explained: Here's why the sports ministry suspended WFI office bearers

WFI suspended! Here's why global wrestling body revoked India's membership

India Open Badminton: Home shuttlers face tricky draw in race to Paris 2024

Watch video: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna awards

Davis Cup India vs Pakistan: PTF waiting for final confirmation from AITA

Savita Punia to lead Indian women in hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Ranchi

Punia urges govt to restart wrestling activities in view of Paris Olympics

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Wrestling Federation of IndiaWFIWrestling

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story