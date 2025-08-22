My focus is on performance not money, says Pawan Sehrawat ahead of PKL 2025

ALSO READ: PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi KC appoints Ashu Malik as captain for Season 12 As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gears up for its 12th season in 2025, all eyes are on Tamil Thalaivas captain and star raider Pawan Sehrawat, who is determined to write a new chapter in his kabaddi journey. Known as one of the most dynamic raiders in modern kabaddi, Sehrawat has battled injuries and missed out on full campaigns in recent years, but he believes this season presents him with the biggest opportunity yet. In a recent conversation on JioHotstar’s show Kings of Kabaddi, he revealed that his focus is not on auctions or money but on performance and legacy. The captain insisted that both he and the Thalaivas are chasing one goal this year — lifting the PKL 12 trophy.

Hunger for the title Sehrawat made it clear that the only thing on his mind was winning the championship this year. He said he considered this season a fresh start and was hungry to claim his first title with Tamil Thalaivas. According to him, what had happened in the past was no longer relevant — the focus now was only on the battles ahead. He also explained that for him, this season was not about carrying baggage but about creating new memories and finally establishing a legacy as a winning captain. Unfinished business from Season 9 Reflecting on his time with Tamil Thalaivas, Sehrawat recalled Season 9, when the franchise had invested heavily in him but circumstances meant he could not deliver consistently. He noted that although the team came close to the finals, they just missed out on lifting the trophy. He described this year as a continuation of “unfinished business” and expressed that his hunger to finish what he started three seasons ago was stronger than ever.

Burden of responsibility Sehrawat stressed that when a franchise buys a player in the auction, there is a responsibility to perform, to stay fit for the entire season, and to be a leader on the mat. He admitted that he had not been able to play a complete campaign since Season 9 due to recurring injuries. During auctions, he felt a sense of disappointment when other teams overlooked his proven abilities in national-level competitions, but he also said he had learned to accept it as part of the sport. Performance over price tag Touching on the subject of money and auction values, Sehrawat pointed out that whether a player is signed for ₹5 lakh or ₹5 crore, the real responsibility remains unchanged — to give 100 per cent for the team. He explained that his only priority was to perform, lead, and win, while financial aspects and recognition would naturally follow later.

Fighting injuries with fitness The 27-year-old admitted that injuries had been his biggest obstacle in recent years. He revealed that knee troubles in both legs had restricted him to as few as eight matches last season. Despite this, he pointed out that the Thalaivas had won five of those matches, showing his value on the mat. To ensure better fitness this year, he has been focusing on strengthening his hamstrings and core and has worked closely with his trainer and physiotherapist after sharing full medical records. His goal, he said, was to stay fit for the 20–22 games in the upcoming season, including knockouts.

Learning and innovating skills Sehrawat also highlighted how he constantly tried to innovate and adapt by borrowing skills from fellow star raiders. He admired Naveen Kumar’s deceptive moves and Arjun Deshwal’s slippery escapes while continuing to perfect his own favourite weapons — the jump and the running hand touch. He said he took pride in experimenting with techniques that could outwit defenders no matter how well they prepared against him. Rivalry and competitive spirit When asked about opponents, Sehrawat said he viewed every rival as a challenge. He explained that on the kabaddi mat, there were no friendships or personal sentiments, only the hunger to dominate. He believed that the key to victory lay in outsmarting defenders with fake moves and timely attacks, especially veterans like Sunil Kumar or Nitesh, who are known for their consistency in defence.