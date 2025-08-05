PKL 2025: U Mumba full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: U Mumba full squad
PKL 2025: U Mumba full schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Teams
|Venue
|August 30, 2025
|Match 4
|U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|August 31, 2025
|Match 5
|Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 03, 2025
|Match 12
|Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 05, 2025
|Match 15
|U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 10, 2025
|Match 25
|U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 11, 2025
|Match 27
|U Mumba vs Patna Pirates
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 18, 2025
|Match 40
|U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 23, 2025
|Match 48
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 25, 2025
|Match 50
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|October 01, 2025
|Match 58
|U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 02, 2025
|Match 60
|Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 08, 2025
|Match 72
|Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 10, 2025
|Match 76
|Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 13, 2025
|Match 82
|U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 16, 2025
|Match 89
|Telugu Titans vs U Mumba
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 19, 2025
|Match 98
|U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 21, 2025
|Match 101
|U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 23, 2025
|Match 107
|UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all U Mumba matches
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app