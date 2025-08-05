PKL 2025: U Mumba full squad, schedule and live streaming details

U Mumba, one of PKL’s most storied teams, are eyeing a comeback to the top after several years of falling short of finals appearances. With the right mix of retention and fresh signings, they enter 2025 boasting a balanced squad: the all-round presence of Aanil Mohan (₹78 lakh) and the ever-reliable defensive duo of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal bring power to their defence.

The attack is strengthened by promising young raiders like Ajit Chouhan and dynamic right raider Satish Kannan, supported by foreign all-rounders such as Amirmohammad Zafardanesh. Guided by coach Anil Chaprana, U Mumba have a blend of experience and youth that could see them quickly climb the ranks and make a strong run for their long-awaited second PKL crown.

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all U Mumba matches

When will PKL 2025 begin?

The PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

When will U Mumba play their first match in PKL 2025?

U Mumba will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Gujarat Giants on August 30 at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

How many matches will U Mumba play in PKL 2025?

U Mumba will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.

Where to watch live telecast of U Mumba matches in PKL 2025 in India?