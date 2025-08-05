Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad, schedule and live streaming details

Tamil Thalaivas will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Telugu Titans on August 29 in the opening game of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad
PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tamil Thalaivas arrive in PKL 2025 looking to rewrite their story and capture a first-ever championship. The Chennai based franchise has made a bold statement off the mat by appointing the highly respected, two-time title-winning coach Sanjeev Baliyan, hoping his proven expertise will finally bring playoff consistency to a side that has qualified only once since its 2017 debut. The Thalaivas have put together arguably their most talented squad yet, featuring marquee raiding duo Arjun Deshwal (₹1.405 crore) and Pawan Sehrawat, supported by Narender and several promising raiders. 
 
Moreover, their defence, anchored by captain Sagar Rathee and new recruits including Nitesh Kumar and Iranian international Alireza Khalili, aims for solidity, though cover defence inexperience is a concern. With youth, star power, and a champion’s coach, Tamil Thalaivas are primed to challenge for a deep playoff run in 2025, energising their loyal fan base with renewed hope.

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad

Moein Shafaghi, Himanshu, Sagar, Nitesh Kumar, Narender, Ronak, Vishal Chahal, Aashish, Anuj Kaluram Gawade, Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare, Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Alireza Khalili, Mohit, Suresh Jadhav

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full schedule

Date Match No. Team 1 Team 2 Venue
August 29, 2025 Match 1 Telugu Titans Tamil Thalaivas Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
August 31, 2025 Match 5 Tamil Thalaivas U Mumba Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 06, 2025 Match 18 Tamil Thalaivas Gujarat Giants Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 12, 2025 Match 30 Tamil Thalaivas Bengal Warriorz SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 16, 2025 Match 36 Tamil Thalaivas Bengaluru Bulls SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 19, 2025 Match 42 Tamil Thalaivas Telugu Titans SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 20, 2025 Match 44 Haryana Steelers Tamil Thalaivas SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 22, 2025 Match 46 Tamil Thalaivas UP Yoddhas SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 27, 2025 Match 52 Jaipur Pink Panthers Tamil Thalaivas SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
October 01, 2025 Match 58 U Mumba Tamil Thalaivas SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 03, 2025 Match 62 Tamil Thalaivas Haryana Steelers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 05, 2025 Match 66 Bengaluru Bulls Tamil Thalaivas SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 07, 2025 Match 69 Patna Pirates Tamil Thalaivas SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 11, 2025 Match 78 Tamil Thalaivas Puneri Paltan SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 14, 2025 Match 84 UP Yoddhas Tamil Thalaivas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 15, 2025 Match 87 Gujarat Giants Tamil Thalaivas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 17, 2025 Match 92 Tamil Thalaivas Dabang Delhi K.C. Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 21, 2025 Match 100 Bengal Warriorz Tamil Thalaivas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Tamil Thalaivas matches

When will PKL 2025 begin? 
PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
When will Tamil Thalaivas play their first match in PKL 2025? 
Tamil Thalaivas will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Telugu Titans on August 29 in the opening game of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
How many matches will Tamil Thalaivas play in PKL 2025? 
Tamil Thalaivas will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Tamil Thalaivas matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All PKL 2025 matches of Tamil Thalaivas will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Tamil Thalaivas matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All PKL 2025 matches of Tamil Thalaivas will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Patna Pirates full squad, schedule, and live streaming details

Haryana, Pune and Tamil favourites to win PKL 2025: Rishank Devadiga

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 full schedule, venues, time, squads, live streaming

Topics :Tamil ThalaivasPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story