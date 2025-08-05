PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad
PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|August 29, 2025
|Match 1
|Telugu Titans
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|August 31, 2025
|Match 5
|Tamil Thalaivas
|U Mumba
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 06, 2025
|Match 18
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 12, 2025
|Match 30
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Bengal Warriorz
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 16, 2025
|Match 36
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Bengaluru Bulls
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 19, 2025
|Match 42
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 20, 2025
|Match 44
|Haryana Steelers
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 22, 2025
|Match 46
|Tamil Thalaivas
|UP Yoddhas
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 27, 2025
|Match 52
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|October 01, 2025
|Match 58
|U Mumba
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 03, 2025
|Match 62
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Haryana Steelers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 05, 2025
|Match 66
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 07, 2025
|Match 69
|Patna Pirates
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 11, 2025
|Match 78
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Puneri Paltan
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 14, 2025
|Match 84
|UP Yoddhas
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 15, 2025
|Match 87
|Gujarat Giants
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 17, 2025
|Match 92
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 21, 2025
|Match 100
|Bengal Warriorz
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Tamil Thalaivas matches
