PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad, schedule and live streaming details

Tamil Thalaivas arrive in PKL 2025 looking to rewrite their story and capture a first-ever championship. The Chennai based franchise has made a bold statement off the mat by appointing the highly respected, two-time title-winning coach Sanjeev Baliyan, hoping his proven expertise will finally bring playoff consistency to a side that has qualified only once since its 2017 debut. The Thalaivas have put together arguably their most talented squad yet, featuring marquee raiding duo Arjun Deshwal (₹1.405 crore) and Pawan Sehrawat, supported by Narender and several promising raiders.

Moreover, their defence, anchored by captain Sagar Rathee and new recruits including Nitesh Kumar and Iranian international Alireza Khalili, aims for solidity, though cover defence inexperience is a concern. With youth, star power, and a champion’s coach, Tamil Thalaivas are primed to challenge for a deep playoff run in 2025, energising their loyal fan base with renewed hope.

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Tamil Thalaivas matches

When will PKL 2025 begin?

PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

When will Tamil Thalaivas play their first match in PKL 2025?

Tamil Thalaivas will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Telugu Titans on August 29 in the opening game of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

How many matches will Tamil Thalaivas play in PKL 2025?

Tamil Thalaivas will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.