PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full squad
PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full schedule
|Date
|Match No
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|August 29, 2025
|2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Puneri Paltan
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 01, 2025
|8
|Puneri Paltan
|Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 03, 2025
|11
|Puneri Paltan
|Bengal Warriorz
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 04, 2025
|14
|Puneri Paltan
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 08, 2025
|22
|Puneri Paltan
|Patna Pirates
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 10, 2025
|26
|UP Yoddhas
|Puneri Paltan
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 13, 2025
|32
|Puneri Paltan
|Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 18, 2025
|40
|U Mumba
|Puneri Paltan
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 19, 2025
|41
|Puneri Paltan
|Haryana Steelers
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 30, 2025
|56
|Bengal Warriorz
|Puneri Paltan
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 02, 2025
|59
|Puneri Paltan
|Bengaluru Bulls
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 04, 2025
|63
|Puneri Paltan
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 08, 2025
|72
|Puneri Paltan
|U Mumba
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 11, 2025
|78
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Puneri Paltan
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 12, 2025
|79
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Puneri Paltan
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 15, 2025
|86
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Puneri Paltan
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 18, 2025
|95
|Telugu Titans
|Puneri Paltan
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 19, 2025
|99
|Patna Pirates
|Puneri Paltan
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Puneri Paltan matches
