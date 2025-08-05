PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full squad, schedule and live streaming details

After narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season, Puneri Paltan look hungry for redemption in PKL 2025. The franchise kept faith in its core set — retaining stars like Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat and captain Aslam Inamdar — while going big at auction to acquire raiding maestro Sachin Tanwar (₹1.058 crore). Iranian signings such as Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh add further sharpened depth to an already formidable raiding unit.

Moreover, if Puneri’s attack looks among the league’s most intimidating, the key question this season will be the resilience of their defensive set-up, which relies on experienced right cover Abinesh Nadarajan and comeback man Vishal Bhardwaj. With coach Ajay Thakur at the helm and a newfound hunger to transform potential into silverware, Paltan are genuine title challengers in 2025.

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Puneri Paltan matches

When will PKL 2025 begin?

The PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

When will Puneri Paltan play their first match in PKL 2025?

Puneri Paltan will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Bengaluru Bulls on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

How many matches will Puneri Paltan play in PKL 2025?

Puneri Paltan will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.

Where to watch the live telecast of Puneri Paltan matches in PKL 2025 in India?