PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas full squad, schedule and live streaming details

The UP Yoddhas are set for PKL 2025 with a well-crafted squad aiming to finally snag the elusive trophy after several seasons as perennial contenders. Investing at auction in raiding star Guman Singh (Rs 1.073 crore) and versatile overseas additions such as Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi and Dong Geon Lee, UP have depth and international talent across positions.

However, they have kept a strong retained core — defenders Sumit, Ashu Singh, Sahul Kumar, and raiders Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, and Gagana Gowda — ensuring continuity and chemistry. With a solid defensive backbone, a dynamic raiding line-up, and playoff experience, UP Yoddhas look like genuine threats to go all the way in 2025.

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all UP Yoddhas matches

When will PKL 2025 begin?

The PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

When will UP Yoddhas play their first match in PKL 2025?

UP Yoddhas will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Telugu Titans on August 30 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

How many matches will UP Yoddhas play in PKL 2025?

UP Yoddhas will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.

Where to watch the live telecast of UP Yoddhas matches in PKL 2025 in India?