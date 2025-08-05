Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas full squad, schedule and live streaming details

UP Yoddhas will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas full squad
The UP Yoddhas are set for PKL 2025 with a well-crafted squad aiming to finally snag the elusive trophy after several seasons as perennial contenders. Investing at auction in raiding star Guman Singh (Rs 1.073 crore) and versatile overseas additions such as Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi and Dong Geon Lee, UP have depth and international talent across positions. 
 
However, they have kept a strong retained core — defenders Sumit, Ashu Singh, Sahul Kumar, and raiders Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, and Gagana Gowda — ensuring continuity and chemistry. With a solid defensive backbone, a dynamic raiding line-up, and playoff experience, UP Yoddhas look like genuine threats to go all the way in 2025.

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas full squad

Sumit, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Hitesh, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Keshav Kumar, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Dong Geon Lee, Pranay Vinay Rane, Ronak

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas full schedule

Date Match No. Teams Venue
August 30, 2025 Match 3 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 01, 2025 Match 7 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 05, 2025 Match 16 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 10, 2025 Match 26 UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 13, 2025 Match 31 UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
September 16, 2025 Match 35 UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
September 22, 2025 Match 46 Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
September 25, 2025 Match 49 Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
September 29, 2025 Match 53 UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 03, 2025 Match 61 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 05, 2025 Match 65 UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 06, 2025 Match 68 UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 09, 2025 Match 74 Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 13, 2025 Match 82 U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 14, 2025 Match 84 UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 16, 2025 Match 90 UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 17, 2025 Match 93 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 23, 2025 Match 107 UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all UP Yoddhas matches

When will PKL 2025 begin? 
The PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
When will UP Yoddhas play their first match in PKL 2025? 
UP Yoddhas will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Telugu Titans on August 30 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
How many matches will UP Yoddhas play in PKL 2025? 
UP Yoddhas will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of UP Yoddhas matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All the PKL 2025 matches of UP Yoddhas will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of UP Yoddhas matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All the PKL 2025 matches of UP Yoddhas will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

