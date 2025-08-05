PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full squad, schedule and live streaming details

The ever-ambitious Telugu Titans enter 2025 searching for a breakthrough after seasons of underperformance and squad churn. This year, they’ve rebuilt aggressively, spending big at the auction and bringing in high-impact all-rounder Bharat Hooda (₹81 lakh) to fortify both raiding and defensive departments.

Moreover, retains like Sagar, Ajit Pawar, and exciting talents such as raiders Praful Zaware and Nitin provide a backbone, while the Titans' international flavour is enhanced by Iran’s Amir Hossein Ejlali. The Titans’ defence showcases youth and depth, and with Vijay Malik also added as an all-rounder, the franchise is banking on newfound squad stability, tactical freshness, and hunger to finally deliver a maiden PKL title to their fans.

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Telugu Titans matches

When will PKL 2025 begin?

The PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

When will Telugu Titans play their first match in PKL 2025?

Telugu Titans will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Tamil Thalaivas on August 29 in the opening game of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

How many matches will Telugu Titans play in PKL 2025?

Telugu Titans will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.