PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full squad
PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Teams
|Venue
|August 29, 2025
|Match 1
|Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|August 30, 2025
|Match 3
|Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 04, 2025
|Match 13
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 07, 2025
|Match 19
|Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 10, 2025
|Match 25
|U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 13, 2025
|Match 32
|Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 15, 2025
|Match 34
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 17, 2025
|Match 37
|Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 19, 2025
|Match 42
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 23, 2025
|Match 47
|Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 30, 2025
|Match 55
|Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 05, 2025
|Match 65
|UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 08, 2025
|Match 71
|Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 15, 2025
|Match 85
|Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 16, 2025
|Match 89
|Telugu Titans vs U Mumba
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 18, 2025
|Match 95
|Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 19, 2025
|Match 97
|Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 22, 2025
|Match 103
|Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Telugu Titans matches
