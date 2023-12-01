Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2023-24: Joginder Narwal named Dabang Delhi's assistant coach

Former player Joginder Narwan was appointed Dabang Delhi's assistant coach for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24

Joginder Narwal, Dabang Delhi assistant coach. Photo: DDKC
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 10:02 AM IST
Dabang Delhi on Thursday, November 30, named their former player and captain Joginder Narwal as assistant coach for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Narwal, who captained Delhi from 2018-2021, won them their maiden title in his last season as captain, is well-acquainted with the team's dynamics. 


Narwal, while talking about his new role for the 2023-24 season said, "I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Assistant Coach for Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club. My journey with the team has been immensely rewarding, and I look forward to bringing my experience to the coaching staff. Together, we aim to achieve new heights and make our fans proud."
Reacting to the appointment, Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club's CEO, Durganath Wagle said, "We are delighted to welcome Joginder Narwal back to the Dabang family, this time in a coaching capacity. 

His deep understanding of the game, coupled with his history with the club, makes him an invaluable addition to our coaching team. We believe Joginder's leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the team's performance, and we look forward to a successful season under his guidance."

Apart from winning the trophy in 2021, Dabang Delhi have been one of the most improved teams in the league and now boast of one of the most feared raiders in Naveen Kumar. They have made it to back-to-back playoffs in the last four seasons. 

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

