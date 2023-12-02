PKL 2023: Gujarat Giants full players list, price and live stream details

Gujarat Giants is one of the four teams which entered the Pro Kabaddi League in its fifth season in 2016 and are not part of the eight founding teams of the league. They showed their prowess in the first two seasons, reaching the final twice, but on both occasions, losing out to core-group teams Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Heading into the auction, the Rambir Singh Khokar-coached side retained Sonu, Manuj, Rakesh HS, Prateek Dahiya and Rohan Singh. In the auction, ageing Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali was their biggest pick for Rs 1.6 crore. Rohit Gulia, who was with them the last season was paid Rs 58.5 lakhs to reacquire his services.
Retained Players: Sonu (Raider), Manuj (Defender), Rakesh HS (Raider), Parteek Dhaiya (Raider), Rohan Singh (All-rounder)
Players bought in this year’s auction with their role and price
| Player
| Role
| Price in Rupees
|
|
|
| Fazel Atrachali
| Defender
| 1.6 Crore
| Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh
| All-Rounder
| 22 Lakhs
| Rohit Gulia
| All-Rounder
| 58.5 Lakhs
| Sombir
| Defender
| 26.25 Lakhs
| Arkam Shaikh
| All-Rounder
| 20.25 Lkahs
| Vikas Jalgan
| All-Rounder
| 13 Lakhs
| Sourav Gulia
| Defender
| 13 Lakhs
| Deepak Rajender Singh
| Defender
| 15.70 Lakhs
| Ravi Kumar
| Defender
| 13.30 Lakhs
| More GB
| Defender
| 13 Lakhs
| Balaji D
| All-Rounder
| 13 Lakhs
| Jitender Yadav
| Defender
| 9 Lakhs
| Nitesh
| Defender
| 9 Lakhs
| Jagdeep
| Raider
| 9 Lakhs
New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed
Rohan Singh (All-rounder), Nitin (Raider)
Live Streaming and match details of Gujarat Giants
What is the home ground of the Gujarat Giants?
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad is the home ground of PKL franchise Gujarat Giants
How many matches will Gujarat Giants play at the Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad?
Gujarat Giants will play four games at the Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue.
When will the Gujarat Giants play their first game?
Gujarat Giants will begin their campaign on December 03, 2023, against the Tamil Thalaivas at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.
When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Ahmedabad?
The PKL 2024 will start in Ahmedabad itself on December 02, 2023, with the first match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans.
Where will the Gujarat Giants matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?
Gujarat Giants’s matches in PKL 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India.
Where can people livestream Gujarat Giants’s matches in PKL 2023?
People can livestream Gujarat Giants’s matches in PKL 2024 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.