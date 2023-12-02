Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2023: Patna Pirates full list of players, price and live stream details

PKL 2023: Patna Pirates full list of players, price and live stream details

Patna Pirates are the most successful team in PKL history, winning the title three times and reaching the final a record four times

Sachin from Patna Pirates (Photo: Twitter/ @PatnaPirates)
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Patna Pirates, the most successful team in the Pro Kabaddi League history, will be looking to get over the disappointment of the last season where they failed to make it to the playoffs for only the second time in the 9-season old league. 

Check PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

Champions of three consecutive seasons-two in 2016 and one in 2017, the Pirates finished runners-up in the 2021 edition, losing to Dabang Delhi in an intense final. They have reached the playoffs a record seven times. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


To make sure that they are at the top once again, they have acquired 13 new players in the squad. Their costliest buy is Manjeet, who is a brilliant raider. They also bought defender Krishan, who played for Dabang Delhi most recently, for Rs 17.20 Lakhs. Like always, the Pirates would be looking to surprise all through their surprise picks among new young players. 

Retained Players: Sachin Tanwar (Raider), Neeraj Kumar (Defender), Manish (Defender), Ranjit Venkatramana Naik (Raider), Anuj Kumar (Raider), Naveen Sharma (Defender), Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj (Defender)

Players bought in this year’s auction with their role and price

Player Role Price in Rupees
     
Zheng-Wei Chen Raider 13 Lakhs
Daniel Omondi Odhiambo All Rounder 13 Lakhs
Manjeet Raider 92 Lakhs
Krishan Defender 17.20 Lakhs
Rohit All Rounder 16 Lakhs
Sajin Chandrashekar Defender 13 Lakhs
Rakesh Narwal Raider 13 Lakhs
Sanjay Defender 13 Lakhs
Deepak Kumar Defender 9 Lakhs
Mahendra Choudhary Defender 9 Lakhs
Sandeep Kumar Raider 9 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed

Kunal Mehta (Raider), Sudhakar M (Raider), Abinand Subash (Defender)

Live Streaming and match details of Patna Pirates

What is the home ground of the Patna Pirates?

Patliputra Indoor stadium, Patna is the home ground of PKL franchise Patna Pirates

How many matches will Patna Pirates play at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna?

Patna Pirates will play four games at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue. 

When will the Patna Pirates play their first game?

Patna Pirates will begin their campaign on December 06, 2023, against the Telugu Titans at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. 

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Patna?

The PKL 2023 will reach Patna on January 26 with the first match between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors. 

Where will the Patna Pirates matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

Patna Pirates’ matches in PKL 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India. 

Where can people livestream Patna Pirates’ matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream Patna Pirates’ matches in PKL 2023 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. 

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns

PKL 2023: U Mumba full list of players, price and live stream details

PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

PKL 2023: UP Yoddhas full list of players, price and live streaming details

PKL 2023-24: U Mumba retain Surinder Singh as skipper, launch new jersey

PKL 2023-24: Joginder Narwal named Dabang Delhi's assistant coach

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Patna PiratesPro Kabaddi League 2022KabaddiBS Web ReportsPatna

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story