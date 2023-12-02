PKL 2023: Patna Pirates full list of players, price and live stream details

Patna Pirates, the most successful team in the Pro Kabaddi League history, will be looking to get over the disappointment of the last season where they failed to make it to the playoffs for only the second time in the 9-season old league.

To make sure that they are at the top once again, they have acquired 13 new players in the squad. Their costliest buy is Manjeet, who is a brilliant raider. They also bought defender Krishan, who played for Dabang Delhi most recently, for Rs 17.20 Lakhs. Like always, the Pirates would be looking to surprise all through their surprise picks among new young players.

Retained Players: Sachin Tanwar (Raider), Neeraj Kumar (Defender), Manish (Defender), Ranjit Venkatramana Naik (Raider), Anuj Kumar (Raider), Naveen Sharma (Defender), Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj (Defender)

Players bought in this year’s auction with their role and price

Player Role Price in Rupees Zheng-Wei Chen Raider 13 Lakhs Daniel Omondi Odhiambo All Rounder 13 Lakhs Manjeet Raider 92 Lakhs Krishan Defender 17.20 Lakhs Rohit All Rounder 16 Lakhs Sajin Chandrashekar Defender 13 Lakhs Rakesh Narwal Raider 13 Lakhs Sanjay Defender 13 Lakhs Deepak Kumar Defender 9 Lakhs Mahendra Choudhary Defender 9 Lakhs Sandeep Kumar Raider 9 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed

Kunal Mehta (Raider), Sudhakar M (Raider), Abinand Subash (Defender)

Live Streaming and match details of Patna Pirates

What is the home ground of the Patna Pirates?

Patliputra Indoor stadium, Patna is the home ground of PKL franchise Patna Pirates

How many matches will Patna Pirates play at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna?

Patna Pirates will play four games at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue.

When will the Patna Pirates play their first game?

Patna Pirates will begin their campaign on December 06, 2023, against the Telugu Titans at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Patna?

The PKL 2023 will reach Patna on January 26 with the first match between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors.

Where will the Patna Pirates matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

Patna Pirates’ matches in PKL 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India.

Where can people livestream Patna Pirates’ matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream Patna Pirates’ matches in PKL 2023 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.