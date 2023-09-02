PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) have announced the postponement of the PKL 2023 Player Auction to a later date. This decision has been taken at the request of the Administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognized body for Kabaddi in India. The Player Auction was earlier scheduled to be held on September 8 to September 9, 2023.

The announcement was made by the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League Mashal Sports.A Mashal spokesperson said, "We have received a formal request from the AKFI Administrator to defer the PKL Season 10 Player Auction in view of the ongoing preparations of the Indian Men's and Women's Teams for Kabaddi medal competitions at the Asian Games. Mashal and AKFI share the view that this is an event of vital importance for Indian Kabaddi".



As part of the consultations on the deferment of the PKL 2023 Player Auction, Mashal briefed the AKFI Administrator on the planning and preparations that the PKL Teams, the PKL broadcast partner, and Mashal had made for the earlier scheduled dates of 8-9 September. "The Administrator has acknowledged and appreciated the comprehensive reworking that all PKL stakeholders including our 12 Teams and the broadcaster will have to make for the deferred player auction", says the Mashal Spokesperson.

The next dates for the PKL 2023 Player Auction in consultation with the PKL Teams will be announced soon.



Here is the complete list of players retained by all 12 Pro Kabaddi League teams:

Bengal Warriors retained players

Existing New Young Players



Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje

R Guhan

Suyog Baban Gaikar

Parshant Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls retained players

Elite Retained Players



Neeraj Narwal

Retained Young Players



Bharat

Saurabh Nandal

Existing New Young Players



Aman

Yash Hooda

Dabang Delhi K.C. retained players

Retained Young Players



Naveen Kumar

Existing New Young Players



Vijay

Manjeet

Ashish Narwal

Suraj Panwar

Gujarat Giants retained players

Elite Retained Players



Manuj

Sonu

Retained Young Players



Rakesh

Existing New Young Players



Rohan Singh

Parteek Dahiya

Haryana Steelers retained players

Elite Retained Player



K. Prapanjan

Retained Young Players



Vinay

Jaideep

Mohit

Existing New Young Players



Naveen

Monu

Harsh

Sunny

Jaipur Pink Panthers retained players

Elite Retained Players



Sunil Kumar

Ajith V Kumar

Reza Mirbagheri

Bhavani Rajput

Arjun Deshwal

Sahul Kumar

Existing New Young Players



Ankush

Abhishek KS

Ashish

Devank

Patna Pirates retained players

Elite Retained Players



Sachin

Neeraj Kumar

Retained Young Players



Manish

Existing New Young Players



Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj

Naveen Sharma

Ranjit Venkatramana Naik

Anuj Kumar

Puneri Paltan retained players

Elite Retained Players



Abinesh Nadarajan

Gaurav Khatri

Retained Young Players



Sanket Sawant

Pankaj Mohite

Aslam Mustafa Inamdar

Mohit Goyat

Akash Santosh Shinde

Existing New Young Players



Badal Taqdir Singh

Aditya Tushar Shinde

Tamil Thalaivas retained players

Elite Retained Players



Ajinkya Ashok Pawar

Retained Young Players



Sagar

Himanshu

M. Abishek

Sahil

Mohit

Aashish

Existing New Young Players



Narender

Himanshu

Jatin

Telugu Titans retained players

Elite Retained Players



Parvesh Bhainswal

Retained Young Players



Rajnish

Existing New Young Players



Mohit

Nitin

Vinay

U Mumba retained players

Elite Retained Players



Surinder Singh

Jai Bhagwan

Rinku

Heidarali Ekrami

Retained Young Players



Shivam

Existing New Young Players



Shivansh Thakur

Pranay Vinay Rane

Rupesh

Sachin

U.P. Yoddhas retained players

Elite Retained Players



Pardeep Narwal

Nitesh Kumar

Retained Young Players



Sumit

Ashu Singh

Surender Gill

Existing New Young Players



Anil Kumar

Mahipal