PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

This decision has been taken at the request of the Administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognized body for Kabaddi in India

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 9:40 AM IST
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) have announced the postponement of the PKL 2023 Player Auction to a later date. This decision has been taken at the request of the Administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognized body for Kabaddi in India. The Player Auction was earlier scheduled to be held on September 8 to September 9, 2023.

The announcement was made by the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League Mashal Sports.A Mashal spokesperson said, "We have received a formal request from the AKFI Administrator to defer the PKL Season 10 Player Auction in view of the ongoing preparations of the Indian Men's and Women's Teams for Kabaddi medal competitions at the Asian Games. Mashal and AKFI share the view that this is an event of vital importance for Indian Kabaddi".
 

As part of the consultations on the deferment of the PKL 2023 Player Auction, Mashal briefed the AKFI Administrator on the planning and preparations that the PKL Teams, the PKL broadcast partner, and Mashal had made for the earlier scheduled dates of 8-9 September. "The Administrator has acknowledged and appreciated the comprehensive reworking that all PKL stakeholders including our 12 Teams and the broadcaster will have to make for the deferred player auction", says the Mashal Spokesperson.

The next dates for the PKL 2023 Player Auction in consultation with the PKL Teams will be announced soon.
 

Here is the complete list of players retained by all 12 Pro Kabaddi League teams:

 

Bengal Warriors retained players

 

Existing New Young Players

Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje
R Guhan
Suyog Baban Gaikar
Parshant Kumar

 

Bengaluru Bulls retained players

 

Elite Retained Players

Neeraj Narwal

 

Retained Young Players
 
Bharat
Saurabh Nandal

 

Existing New Young Players
 
Aman
Yash Hooda

 

Dabang Delhi K.C. retained players

 

Retained Young Players

Naveen Kumar

 

Existing New Young Players
 
Vijay
Manjeet
Ashish Narwal
Suraj Panwar

 

Gujarat Giants retained players

 

Elite Retained Players

Manuj 
Sonu 

 

Retained Young Players

Rakesh

 

Existing New Young Players

Rohan Singh
Parteek Dahiya 

 

Haryana Steelers retained players

 

Elite Retained Player

K. Prapanjan

 

Retained Young Players
 
Vinay
Jaideep
Mohit

 

Existing New Young Players

Naveen
Monu
Harsh
Sunny

 

Jaipur Pink Panthers retained players

 

Elite Retained Players

Sunil Kumar 
Ajith V Kumar 
Reza Mirbagheri
Bhavani Rajput
Arjun Deshwal
Sahul Kumar

 

Existing New Young Players

Ankush 
Abhishek KS
Ashish
Devank

 

Patna Pirates retained players

 

Elite Retained Players

Sachin
Neeraj Kumar 

 

Retained Young Players

Manish

 

Existing New Young Players

Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj
Naveen Sharma
Ranjit Venkatramana Naik
Anuj Kumar

 

Puneri Paltan retained players

 

Elite Retained Players

Abinesh Nadarajan 
Gaurav Khatri

 

Retained Young Players

Sanket Sawant
Pankaj Mohite
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar
Mohit Goyat
Akash Santosh Shinde

 

Existing New Young Players
 
Badal Taqdir Singh
Aditya Tushar Shinde

 

Tamil Thalaivas retained players

 

Elite Retained Players

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar

 

Retained Young Players

Sagar
Himanshu
M. Abishek
Sahil
Mohit
Aashish

 

Existing New Young Players
 
Narender
Himanshu 
Jatin

 

Telugu Titans retained players

 

Elite Retained Players

Parvesh Bhainswal

 

Retained Young Players

Rajnish

 

Existing New Young Players

Mohit
Nitin
Vinay

 

U Mumba retained players

 

Elite Retained Players

Surinder Singh
Jai Bhagwan
Rinku
Heidarali Ekrami

 

Retained Young Players

Shivam

 

Existing New Young Players

Shivansh Thakur
Pranay Vinay Rane
Rupesh
Sachin

 

U.P. Yoddhas retained players

 

Elite Retained Players

Pardeep Narwal
Nitesh Kumar

 

Retained Young Players

Sumit
Ashu Singh
Surender Gill 

 

Existing New Young Players

Anil Kumar
Mahipal

Topics :Patna PiratesBengal WarriorsBengaluru BullsPro Kabaddi LeagueKabaddi auctionsAsian GamesKabaddi

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 9:39 AM IST

