PKL 2023: Puneri Paltan full list of players, price and live stream details

Puneri Paltan reached their first final of PKL history in the last season and they would look to go one better this time around, albeit without their inspiring leader Fazel Atrachali

Photo: PKL
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Puneri Paltan will look to go one better this time around, having reached their first-ever final in the Pro Kabaddi League in the 2022-23 season. They were beaten in the final by the Jaipur Pink Panthers. 

However, despite holding on to their many stars, they let go of their skipper Fazel Atrachali. Among the retained players is Aslam Inamdar, who was the breakout star of last season and could create points out of nowhere in both the defence and the attack as well. 

To make up for ageing Fazel, the Paltan went all-out in the auction and got rising Iranian superstar Mohammadreza Shadlou for the second-most costly amount of Rs 2.35 Crore. In total, they bought only five players in the auction. 

Retained Players: Abinesh Nadarajan (Defender), Gaurav Khatri (Defender), Aslam Inamdar (Rounder), Mohit Goyat (Raider), Akash Santosh Shinde (Raider), Pankaj Mohite (Raider), Sanket Sawant (Defender), Aditya Tushar Shinde (Raider), Badal Taqdir Singh (Defender)

Players bought in this year’s auction with their role and price

Player Role Price in Rupees
     
Mohammadreza Shadlou All Rounder 2.35 Crore
Vahid Reza Eimehr Defender 16.60 Lakhs
Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar All Rounder 9 Lakhs
Ishwar Defender 9 Lakhs
Hardeep Defender 9 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed

Vaibhav Balasaheb Kamble (Defender), Nitin (Raider), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (Defender), Tushar Dattaray Adhavade (Defender)

Live Streaming and match details of Puneri Paltan

What is the home ground of the Puneri Paltan?

Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune is the home ground of PKL franchise Puneri Paltan

How many matches will Puneri Paltan play at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune?

Puneri Paltan will play four games at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue. 

When will the Puneri Paltan play their first game?

Puneri Paltan will begin their campaign on December 04, 2023, against the Jaipur Pink Panthers at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. 

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Pune?

The PKL 2023 will reach Bengaluru on December 15, 2023, with the first match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. 

Where will the Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India. 

Where can people livestream Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2023 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. 

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

