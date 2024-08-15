PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 15: Pardeep and Pawan set go under the hammer on day 1

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is back with the auction for its 2024 edition, taking place in Mumbai. The two-day auction will begin on Thursday, August 15, and conclude on Friday, August 16. PKL legends like Pardeep Narwal, Fazel Atrachali, Maninder Singh, and Pawan Sehrawat are all set to go under the hammer on Day 1 of the auction. The auction will feature three subcategories: raiders, defenders, and all-rounders, across four categories: A, B, C, and D. The base price for players under Category A is set at Rs 30 lakh, Category B at Rs 20 lakh, Category C at Rs 13 lakh, and Category D at Rs 9 lakh. All 12 teams have been allocated a purse of Rs 5 crore to spend during the auction. The price of retained players will be deducted from their purse before the auction begins. A total of 88 players were retained by all 12 teams under three categories: Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP), and Existing New Young Players (ENYP). The defending champions, Puneri Paltan, have retained the highest number of players, with 12, while Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants have retained just five players each, the lowest among all teams.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction begin on August 15?

The auction of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 will begin at 7 PM IST on August 15.

What is the venue of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction?

The PKL 2024 auction will take place in Mumbai.

Which TV channels will live telecast the PKL 2024 auction in India on August 15?

The live broadcast of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction on August 15 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the PKL 2024 auction on August 15?

The live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction on August 15 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.