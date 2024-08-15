PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 15: Pardeep and Pawan set go under the hammer on day 1
Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sahrawat will go under hammer on day 1 of PKL 2024 auction. Catch all the live updates here
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is back with the auction for its 2024 edition, taking place in Mumbai. The two-day auction will begin on Thursday, August 15, and conclude on Friday, August 16. PKL legends like Pardeep Narwal, Fazel Atrachali, Maninder Singh, and Pawan Sehrawat are all set to go under the hammer on Day 1 of the auction.
The auction will feature three subcategories: raiders, defenders, and all-rounders, across four categories: A, B, C, and D. The base price for players under Category A is set at Rs 30 lakh, Category B at Rs 20 lakh, Category C at Rs 13 lakh, and Category D at Rs 9 lakh.
All 12 teams have been allocated a purse of Rs 5 crore to spend during the auction. The price of retained players will be deducted from their purse before the auction begins. A total of 88 players were retained by all 12 teams under three categories: Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP), and Existing New Young Players (ENYP).
The defending champions, Puneri Paltan, have retained the highest number of players, with 12, while Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants have retained just five players each, the lowest among all teams.
What time will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction begin on August 15?
The auction of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 will begin at 7 PM IST on August 15.
What is the venue of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction?
The PKL 2024 auction will take place in Mumbai.
Which TV channels will live telecast the PKL 2024 auction in India on August 15?
The live broadcast of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction on August 15 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the PKL 2024 auction on August 15?
The live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction on August 15 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
5:44 PM
PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES: Most expensive player in PKL history
Indian skipper Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive player in PKL history when Telugu Titans aquired his services for seaon 10 at a whopping price of Rs 2.62 crore INR.
5:33 PM
PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES: Pardeep and Pawan set go under hammer
Two of the biggest stars of PKL, Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat will go under the hammer on day 1 of the PKL 2024 auction.
5:29 PM
PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to PKL 2024 auction day 1
Welcome to the day 1 of PKL 2024 auctions. The two day action will commence today with players under Category A and Category B going under the hammer on day 1.
First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 5:29 PM IST