Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2024 Live score: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba match underway; Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans next
LiveNew Update

PKL 2024 Live score: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba match underway; Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans next

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The 2nd match will be between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans. Match to begin at 9 PM IST.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League
Pro Kabaddi League

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 8:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

8:24 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ayan takes a point!

8:24 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna fight back!

8:23 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SUPER RAID!

8:21 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SUPER RAID!

8:19 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Devank takes a point!

8:17 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: All-out inflicted!

8:16 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 12-11

8:15 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zafardanesh tackled!

8:14 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SUPER TACKLE!

8:10 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SUPER TACKLE!

8:09 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ayan with 2 points!

8:08 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba makes it 7-6

8:07 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 7-5

8:06 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Manjeet takes a point!

8:05 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 5-4!

8:02 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ayan makes it 4-2

8:01 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ajit gets a point!

8:00 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Manjeet tackled!

8:00 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Devank strikes again!

7:59 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Manjeet makes it level!

7:59 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna take the first point

7:47 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sunil Kumar in focus

7:34 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon

7:24 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu Titans in need of a win!

7:14 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Thalaivas looking to close the gap!

7:04 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for both sides

6:52 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba eyeing top 2

6:42 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Southern affair in the 2nd match!

6:32 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna Pirates take on U Mumba!

8:24 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ayan takes a point!

It's 22-19 now with Ayan taking a point for Patna.

8:24 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna fight back!

Patna get a point as Manjeet gets tackled. 22-18 now

8:23 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SUPER RAID!

Ajit takes out the entire team as he inflicts an all-out on Patna Pirates. U Mumba lead 22-17 now.

8:21 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SUPER RAID!

Ajit takes out three players at once and gets U Mumba three point to close the gap on Patna. 17-15 now.

8:19 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Devank takes a point!

Devank makes it 17-12 for Patna with a raid point.

8:17 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: All-out inflicted!

It's an all-out for U Mumba as Patna Pirates extend their lead to 16-12 now.

8:16 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 12-11

Sandeep takes a point in the do-or-die raid for Patna Pirates

8:15 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zafardanesh tackled!

Patna make it 11-11 as they tackle Zafardanesh in the do-or-die raid.

8:14 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SUPER TACKLE!

U Mumba with another super tackle as they take the lead in the match. Score at 11-10

8:10 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SUPER TACKLE!

U Mumba with a super tackle which saw Devank get tackled and the score at 10-9 at the first time-out

8:09 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ayan with 2 points!

Ayan extends Patna's lead with 2 points as he takes out 2 players with his raid. 10-7 to Patna now.

8:08 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba makes it 7-6

Zafardanesh takes a point for U Mumba to make it 7-6

8:07 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 7-5

Patna Pirates have taken a 2 pt lead again with  Devank taking a point in the do-or-die raid for Patna

8:06 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Manjeet takes a point!

Manjeet takes a point in the do-or-die raid for U Mumba. 5-5 now

8:05 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 5-4!

Patna Pirates have maintained their lead for now with the score at 5-4.
Next »

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will have Patna Pirates take on U Mumba in the first match of the day at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad today. The second match of the day will feature another exciting clash between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans in what will be a southern affair on the night.  Check PKL 2024 points table here
 
Patna Pirates will be riding high on confidence after their victory against UP Yoddhas last time around. Meanwhile, U Mumba also secured a hard-fought win against Dabang Delhi yesterday (November 5). A win on the night might take the Pirates into the top 5 with 19 points.
 
U Mumba, on the other hand, will be looking to climb into the top 2 spots with back-to-back wins in the league.
 
Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Playing 7
 
Patna Pirates Playing 7: Ankit, Devank, Sudhakar, Ayan, Deepak, Arkam, Shubham (C) U Mumba Playing 7: Zafardanesh, Manjeet, Parvesh, Ajit, Sunil Kumar (C), Rinku, Sombir
 
PKL 2024 second match on November 6: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
 
The second fixture of the day will be a southern affair between the Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans. While the Tamil Thalaivas could close the gap to league leaders Puneri Paltan on the night, their southern counterparts, Telugu Titans, could also overtake them in the standings with a win.
 
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Playing 7
 
Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia.
 
Telugu Titans Playing 7 (probable): Ashish Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Ankit Jaglan, Ajit Pawar, Krishan Dhull, Sagar.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 6 matches live in India.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
 
PKL 2024 November 6 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India. 
 
Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Patna PiratesTamil ThalaivasTelugu TitansU MumbaPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story