PKL 2024 Live score: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba match underway; Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans next

Check PKL 2024 points table here The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will have Patna Pirates take on U Mumba in the first match of the day at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad today. The second match of the day will feature another exciting clash between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans in what will be a southern affair on the night.

Patna Pirates will be riding high on confidence after their victory against UP Yoddhas last time around. Meanwhile, U Mumba also secured a hard-fought win against Dabang Delhi yesterday (November 5). A win on the night might take the Pirates into the top 5 with 19 points.

U Mumba, on the other hand, will be looking to climb into the top 2 spots with back-to-back wins in the league.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Playing 7

Patna Pirates Playing 7: Ankit, Devank, Sudhakar, Ayan, Deepak, Arkam, Shubham (C) U Mumba Playing 7: Zafardanesh, Manjeet, Parvesh, Ajit, Sunil Kumar (C), Rinku, Sombir

PKL 2024 second match on November 6: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

The second fixture of the day will be a southern affair between the Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans. While the Tamil Thalaivas could close the gap to league leaders Puneri Paltan on the night, their southern counterparts, Telugu Titans, could also overtake them in the standings with a win.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia.

Telugu Titans Playing 7 (probable): Ashish Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Ankit Jaglan, Ajit Pawar, Krishan Dhull, Sagar.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 6 matches live in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details

PKL 2024 November 6 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here.