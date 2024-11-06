PKL 2024 Live score: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba match begins at 8 PM
Pro Kabaddi League LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The 2nd match will be between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans. Match to begin at 9 PM IST.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will have Patna Pirates take on U Mumba in the first match of the day at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad today. The second match of the day will feature another exciting clash between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans in what will be a southern affair on the night. Check PKL 2024 points table here
Patna Pirates will be riding high on confidence after their victory against UP Yoddhas last time around. Meanwhile, U Mumba also secured a hard-fought win against Dabang Delhi yesterday (November 5). A win on the night might take the Pirates into the top 5 with 19 points.
U Mumba, on the other hand, will be looking to climb into the top 2 spots with back-to-back wins in the league.
Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Playing 7
Patna Pirates Playing 7 (probable): Devank, Sudhakar M, Parvinder, Ankit, Shubham Shinde, Babu M, Aman.
U Mumba Playing 7 (probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir.
PKL 2024 second match on November 6: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
The second fixture of the day will be a southern affair between the Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans. While the Tamil Thalaivas could close the gap to league leaders Puneri Paltan on the night, their southern counterparts, Telugu Titans, could also overtake them in the standings with a win.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Playing 7
Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia.
Telugu Titans Playing 7 (probable): Ashish Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Ankit Jaglan, Ajit Pawar, Krishan Dhull, Sagar.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 6 matches live in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 November 6 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
7:14 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Thalaivas looking to close the gap!
Tamil Thalaivas are 9 points away from leaders Puneri Paltan and will be looking to close the gap and put some pressure on the defending champions in the league.
7:04 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for both sides
Patna Pirates Playing 7: Ankit, Devank, Sudhakar, Ayan, Deepak, Arkam, Shubham (C)
U Mumba Playing 7: Zafardanesh, Manjeet, Parvesh, Ajit, Sunil Kumar, Rinku, Sombir
6:52 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba eyeing top 2
U Mumba could be making their way to the top 2 if they manage to beat Patna Pirates today. Back-to-back victories would take them to 24 points, just 5 points away from leaders Puneri Paltan.
6:42 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Southern affair in the 2nd match!
Tamil Thalaivas will be taking on the Telugu Titans in the second match of the day in what will be a southern affair at the Pro Kabaddi League. That match will be starting right after the Patna vs U Mumba match at 9 PM IST.
6:32 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna Pirates take on U Mumba!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. Today's first match of the day will see the Patna Pirates taking on U Mumba who got a hard fought win yesterday against Dabang Delhi. Match to begin at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 6:29 PM IST