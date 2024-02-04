Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2024: Sumit's 'High Five' gives UP Yoddhas essential victory vs U Mumba

PKL 2024: Sumit's 'High Five' gives UP Yoddhas essential victory vs U Mumba

U Mumba came up with multiple changes throughout the encounter which did not help the side in any way, despite Shivam's coming up with five points from off the bench

Sumit came up with some fine raids, also complemented by Gagana Gowda and Mahipal, which resulted in UP Yoddhas' crucial 38-23 success over U Mumba here on Saturday.

U Mumba came up with multiple changes throughout the encounter which did not help the side in any way, despite Shivam's coming up with five points from off the bench. In the meantime, the Yoddhas have earned a necessary lifeline in the playoffs race.

The meet was initially evenly poised as the defenders reigned supreme. The raiders of the Yoddhas and U Mumba were unsuccessful in their respective 'Do or die raids' early in the game. Also, U Mumba sent star raider Pardeep Narwal off the mat, earning the 'Super Tackle' points.

Then, the Yoddhas made the most of their defensive and attacking forays led by Mahipal and Gagana with four points each.

Among the Yoddhas defenders, the star was Sumit, scoring four points, while his side possessed an 18-11 lead heading into the second half.

